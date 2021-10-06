Golden PlayStation 5 Launched: Over $260,000 per Console

Just in case you find PlayStation 5 supplies insufficient and retail prices too high, think twice. Russian company Caviar, primarily known for its luxurious iPhones, has launched its new golden PlayStation 5 game console. Only five will be made and each will be priced like a premium vehicle.

The Caviar Sony PlayStation 5 Prime Gold comes in a chassis made of 18-karat gold and featuring an embossed ornate patter that 'creates an amazing play of light and shadow.' The console comes with an exclusive stand made of black wood and a controller with genuine leather overlays that feature the same embossed ornate pattern as well as 18K gold sticks with the Caviar logotype.

"Now a game console is not only a way to have a great time, but also an opportunity to decorate the interior with an exclusive gadget in a truly golden design," a statement by the company reads. Meanwhile, we have no idea whether Caviar is prepping televisions that match the designs of its golden PlayStation 5 consoles.

Caviar says that the PlayStation 5 Prime Gold product was built to celebrate Sony's latest console and this is why only five units will be made. The company charges 22,900,000 rubles for the unit (~$316,000 with taxes, ~$263,000 without taxes).

(Image credit: Caviar)

As odd as it might seem, the PlayStation 5 Prime Gold is not the most expensive PS5 from Caviar as the company also has PlayStation 5 Golden Rock. Each PS5 Golden Rock comes in a chassis made of 3.8 kilograms of 18K gold and is priced at 27,900,000 rubles (~$385,000 with taxes, ~$321,000 without taxes). Only nine Caviar PlayStation 5 Golden Rock consoles will be made.

One question that haunts us about the golden PlayStation 5 from Caviar is whether it also ships with a golden heat-spreader for add-in M.2 SSDs. Because without one, the package seems incomplete.