Golden PlayStation 5 Launched: Over $260,000 per Console

Just in case you find PlayStation 5 supplies insufficient and retail prices too high, think twice. Russian company Caviar, primarily known for its luxurious iPhones, has launched its new golden PlayStation 5 game console. Only five will be made and each will be priced like a premium vehicle.
The Caviar Sony PlayStation 5 Prime Gold comes in a chassis made of 18-karat gold and featuring an embossed ornate patter that 'creates an amazing play of light and shadow.' The console comes with an exclusive stand made of black wood and a controller with genuine leather overlays that feature the same embossed ornate pattern as well as 18K gold sticks with the Caviar logotype.
"Now a game console is not only a way to have a great time, but also an opportunity to decorate the interior with an exclusive gadget in a truly golden design," a statement by the company reads. Meanwhile, we have no idea whether Caviar is prepping televisions that match the designs of its golden PlayStation 5 consoles.
Caviar says that the PlayStation 5 Prime Gold product was built to celebrate Sony's latest console and this is why only five units will be made. The company charges 22,900,000 rubles for the unit (~$316,000 with taxes, ~$263,000 without taxes).
As odd as it might seem, the PlayStation 5 Prime Gold is not the most expensive PS5 from Caviar as the company also has PlayStation 5 Golden Rock. Each PS5 Golden Rock comes in a chassis made of 3.8 kilograms of 18K gold and is priced at 27,900,000 rubles (~$385,000 with taxes, ~$321,000 without taxes). Only nine Caviar PlayStation 5 Golden Rock consoles will be made.
One question that haunts us about the golden PlayStation 5 from Caviar is whether it also ships with a golden heat-spreader for add-in M.2 SSDs. Because without one, the package seems incomplete.
However, appears you get about half the 'value' in the gold content (based on the 3.8kg Golden Rock edition and 18K gold prices today). As far as luxurious items & play things for the stupid rich goes, it's far from the worst 'investment'.
Not too many things the super rich can buy, they (or their kids) can beat the living heck out of for 7 years and it STILL be worth 50% of it's original cost of entry, or more.
Still absurd though.