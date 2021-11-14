ColorFire Dips GeForce RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti GPUs In Pastel Colors

After a long absent from the market, ColorFire reappeared with a couple of Turing graphics cards. VideoCardz discovered that the brand has recently launched custom variants of the GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti under the brand's Vitality and Cool Mint series.

Consumers that want a compact graphics card will probably like the Vitality models that feature a dual-fan cooler. Those who have the luxury of more case room may opt for the Cool Mint versions with a more robust triple-fan cooling systsem. While the graphics cards lack the glitz, they do come with unique colors, such as pastel pink or mint.

Colorful utilizes the same design for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards regardless of the series. Both the Vitality and Cool Mint series come with a matching backplate with a bit of marketing.

The graphics cards from the Vitality and Cool Mint lineup are based on Nvidia's Lite Hash Rate (LHR) silicon that comes with a limiter for Ethereum mining. The GeForce RTX 3060 LHR and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti LHR from Colorful are based on the GA106-302 and GA104-202 dies.

Colorful's Ampere graphics cards adhere to the reference specifications from Nvidia. The GeForce RTX 3060 LHR 12GB Vitality L and GeForce RTX 3060 LHR 12GB Cool Mint sport a 1,320 MHz base clock and 1,777 MHz boost clock. On the contrary, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti LHR 8GB Vitality and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti LHR 8GB Cool Mint have a 1,410 MHz base clock and 1,665 MHz boost clock.

The pricing and availability for the Vitality and Cool Mint series are unknown. However, the graphics cards are likely exclusive to the Chinese market.