ColorFire Rises Again And Launches Three Nvidia Turing GPUs

According to a report from VideoCardz, Colorful has brought the company's ColorFire sub-brand out of retirement. For the uninitiated, ColorFire was responsable for producing Radeon graphics card. And much to our shock, the new graphics cards are actually from Nvidia, meaning ColorFire is no longer exclusive to AMD.

ColorFire has released three Turing-based graphics cards under the sub-brand's Vitality lineup. The graphics cards stand out due to their pink theme with black and grey hightlights. The GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB Vitality OC sticks to a three-fan cooling solution, while the GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB Vitality and GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Vitality OC employs a dual-fan cooler. All three graphics cards are equipped with a matching black backplate with a ton of ColorFire branding in bright pink.

Although the trio of graphics cards carry the "OC" moniker, only the GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB Vitality OC actually comes with a factory overclock. It features a 1,830 MHz boost clock, which is only 2.5% increase over Nvidia's reference specifications.

Image 1 of 6 ColorFire GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB Vitality OC (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 2 of 6 ColorFire GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB Vitality OC (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 3 of 6 ColorFire GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB Vitality OC (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 4 of 6 GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB Vitality / GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Vitality OC (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 5 of 6 GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB Vitality / GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Vitality OC (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 6 of 6 GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB Vitality / GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Vitality OC (Image credit: VideoCardz)

The GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB Vitality and GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Vitality OC conform to the reference clock speeds, meaning they operate with 1,725 MHz and 1,590 MHz boost clocks, respectively.

In regards to power connectors, the GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB Vitality OC relies on a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, while the GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB Vitality and GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Vitality OC comes with a single 6-pin PCIe power connector. Regardless of the model, the graphics cards offer the same display output design. You get one DVI port, one HDMI port and one DisplayPort output.

VideoCardz didn't share when ColorFire's new Turing offerings will be available or how much they will cost.