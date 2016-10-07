Comcast Introduces 1TB Xfinity Data Plans

Comcast announced that its 1TB data plans are now available inside of the United States. Although this may sound attractive, these data plans are actually somewhat bittersweet.
Over the years, data caps on home internet services have become increasingly common. Although the cap limits your ability to use the internet service, it has been somewhat necessary as data rates increased.
With a relatively slow internet connection and no data cap, you realistically could only use a few hundred gigs of data a month due to the limited speed. If you have a fast internet connection, however, a family that uses the Internet heavily could potentially use a terabyte of data or more.
The ISP's network can only handle so much data traffic, so it has become necessary for them to apply data caps in certain areas. The new 1TB data plans will only be available in certain areas. If you currently have Comcast’s Xfinity internet without a data cap, then this plan will not impact you.
The 1TB data plans are available now in certain markets, and they will expand to more areas in November. If you prefer unlimited data, Comcast also offers it for an additional $50 monthly fee.
|Comcast Xfinity 1TB Data Plans
|Starting Date
|Now
|November 1
|Market
|Alabama (Excluding Dothan Market)
|Alabama (Dothan)
|Arizona
|California
|Arkansas
|Colorado
|Florida (Fort Lauderdale, the Keys, and Miami)
|Florida (North Florida, Southwest Florida and West Palm)
|Georgia (excluding Southeastern Georgia)
|Southeastern Georgia
|Illinois
|Idaho
|Northern Indiana
|Indiana (Indianapolis and Central Indiana; Fort Wayne and Eastern Indiana)
|Kentucky
|Kansas
|Louisiana
|Michigan (Grand Rapids/Lansing, Detroit, and Eastern Michigan)
|Maine
|Minnesota
|Southwestern Michigan
|Missouri
|Mississippi
|New Mexico
|Tennessee
|Western Ohio
|Eastern Texas
|Oregon
|South Carolina
|Texas (Houston)
|Southwest Virginia
|Utah
|Washington
|Wisconsin
Looks like I'm going to start coughing up $50 more a month, as Comcast is the only speedy internet I can get here. I suppose I can switch to a "double-play" account and axe PSVue, but by the time you add on 4 HDDVR boxes, the price isn't much different, and they all enjoy the unlimited DVR streams and custom profiles on PSVue.
I think it would be more accurate to say that ISP's have done *&^% all to increase network capacity in the last 10-15 yrs, causing the US to fall behind other countries in network capability, while more services provide network hungry apps, all while the ISP's milk and bilk their customers with ever higher bills and speed/amount restrictions to cover their greed.
Yes, the pipe is only so fat and only so many bits can be crammed throw it at ANY ONE TIME but me downloading my ENTIRE steam library at 2am on Tuesday does not crash the network like everyone "Netflix and chilling" at 7pm on a Friday.
The Cartel loves to cry about limited bandwidth capacity and because of that the need to set data caps and charge for overages , yet the next sentence out of their press releases is they are doubling everyone download speeds free of charge. If the crappy network can't handle everyone downloading at 25MBs don't upgrade everyone to 50MBs. STOP OVERSELLING!
Don't forget all the money they need to pay off politicians and judges at all levels of government to prevent any competition from entering the market and to secure tax payer subsidies and still never upgrade the infrastructure or stop rate increases.
I live in a suburb of Sacramento, CA. I can get 3.0 DSL from ATT for ~$40 (after the trial period ends) or Comcast BLAST for $83. DSL is way too slow. ATT does have Fiber in a lot of areas around here, but they never made it to my neighborhood, and stopped expanding their fiber network years ago.