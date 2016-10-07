Comcast Introduces 1TB Xfinity Data Plans

Comcast announced that its 1TB data plans are now available inside of the United States. Although this may sound attractive, these data plans are actually somewhat bittersweet.

Over the years, data caps on home internet services have become increasingly common. Although the cap limits your ability to use the internet service, it has been somewhat necessary as data rates increased.

With a relatively slow internet connection and no data cap, you realistically could only use a few hundred gigs of data a month due to the limited speed. If you have a fast internet connection, however, a family that uses the Internet heavily could potentially use a terabyte of data or more.

The ISP's network can only handle so much data traffic, so it has become necessary for them to apply data caps in certain areas. The new 1TB data plans will only be available in certain areas. If you currently have Comcast’s Xfinity internet without a data cap, then this plan will not impact you.

The 1TB data plans are available now in certain markets, and they will expand to more areas in November. If you prefer unlimited data, Comcast also offers it for an additional $50 monthly fee.