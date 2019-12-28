Comet Lake to Allegedly Feature 10 Cores With up to 5.3GHz Thermal Velocity Boost

(Image credit: Intel)

A new flood of leaks has flowed onto the net, so it increasingly looks like Intel will launch its 10th-Gen Core CPUs for the desktop, codenamed Comet Lake, at CES in early January. Most notably, according to the latest leaked information, the i9-10900K will feature 10-cores with a maximum “velocity boost” of 5.3GHz. The new chips should also mark the debut of the new 400-Series chipset.

Intel launched the 14nm Comet Lake-U for laptops in August, and it finally appears that the desktop will follow soon. Informatica Cero got hold of a purported list of the upcoming Comet Lake processors, while VideoCardz got ahold of a few additional slides. As with all leaked info, we have to approach these with the requisite suspicion. Also, be aware that pre-official specifications can also change at the official launch, though if true, they should give us a good idea of how the 10th-Gen processors will stack up.

Intel 10th-Gen K-Series Processors

(Image credit: Informatica Cero)

According to Informatica's slides, the K-series of overclockable CPUs all have a 125W TDP, HyperThreading, UHD Graphics 630 and support for DDR4-2933 and 40 total platform PCIe 3.0 lanes. The slides also point to enhanced core and memory overclocking support and ‘Active Core Group Tuning.’ Other notable listings include Intel Rapid Store Technology (Likely IRST), and Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5G Ethernet support.

Logically, the Core i9-10900K would succeed the i9-9900KS. It features 10 cores and 20 MB of cache and has a base frequency of 3.7GHz, but this is improved via a new boost technology for the desktop. The single-core turbo frequency is listed at 5.1GHz, but this is extended to 5.2GHz with Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, and further improved to 5.3GHz with Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB), which has now apparently expanded from the mobile segment to the desktop. If intel sticks to the same tactic it used for the mobile space, the TVB opportunistic boost will kick in when the processor falls below a 50C temperature threshold, so much like the standard TurboBoost frequencies, it won't be guaranteed in all conditions. The slides also list the all-core turbo at 4.9GHz.

The i9-10900K is the only processor listed with support for Thermal Velocity Boost, while the i7-10700K also supports turbo Boost Max 3.0. It has eight cores at 3.8GHz with a maximum boost frequency of 5.1GHz for one core and 4.7GHz for all cores.

Thirdly, the i5-10600K is listed with six cores at 4.1GHz with a turbo speed of 4.5GHz and 4.8GHz for one core.

The regular SKUs have a TDP of 65W.

Core SKU Cores / Threads Base Clock (GHz) Single Core Turboo (GHz) Thermal Velocity Boost 1C/8C (GHz) Max Turbo 3.0 (GHz) All Core Turbo (GHz) TDP (W) i9-10900K 10/20 3.7 5.1 5.3/4.9 5.2 4.8 125 i9-10900 10/20 2.8 5.0 5.1/4.6 5.1 4.5 65 i7-10700K 8/16 3.8 4.7 5.1 4.7 125 i7-10700 8/16 2.9 4.8 4.8 4.6 65 i5-10600K 6/12 4.1 4.8 4.5 125 i5-10600 6/12 3.3 4.8 4.4 65 i5-10500 6/12 3.1 4.5 4.2 65 i5-10400 6/12 2.9 4.3 4.0 65 i3-10320 4/8 3.8 4.6 4.4 65 i3-10300 4/8 3.7 4.4 4.2 65 i3-10100 4/8 3.6 4.3 4.1 65

F-Series

(Image credit: Baidu Tieba)

Meanwhile, on Chinese forum Baidu Tieba, images have emerged of supposed Comet Lake engineering samples, as well as information about the Comet Lake F-series. As a quick refresher, Intel’s F-Series desktop processors come with disabled integrated graphics. These models debuted with Coffee Lake last year in the wake of the company’s 14nm shortages.

However, the information seems preliminary as the table says the processors support DDR4-3200, as opposed to the DDR4-2933 in Intel’s slides. It also mentions an overclockable Core i3-10350K, which is also absent from Informatica Cero’s information.

The F-series will purportedly consist of three Core i9 SKUs with 10 cores: The i9-10900KF has a TDP of 105W listed with base/boost clocks of 3.4-5.2GHz. The non-K SKU drops those frequencies by 100-200MHz while the TDP drops to 95W. Thirdly, the i9-10800F has a base clock of 2.7GHz and turbo of 5GHz within its 65W TDP.

The clock is ticking down to CES 2020, so we'll soon know if the new rumors are accurate. Stay tuned.