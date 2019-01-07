Cooler Master Updates Keyboard Lineup With Low Profile Cherry Switches

Today Cooler Master has announced its new lineup of keyboards will feature Cherry’s latest low-profile switches. Debuted at Computex 2018, the non-tactile switch comes in at only 11.9mm in height, almost 35 percent the size of the regular MX switch design. Although not the first low-profile mechanical Cherry switch keyboard we’ve seen (Corsair had the exclusive bragging rights on that one), Cooler Master does introduce a slimmer keycap and a slicker aesthetic in contrast to the competition, along with several interesting design decisions.

There will be three different layouts available globally on release: the SK651, full-size keyboard, launching at $160 in Q3, the SK631, a 10 keyless variant at $140 launching in Q2, and the SK621, a 65-key layout design for those after something far slimmer, releasing in March at $120. There’s currently no word on EMEA pricing.

Interestingly, all three keyboards support wireless connection over Bluetooth 4.0, giving them a total battery life of a reported 15 hours in RGB mode, or four to five months with the lighting turned off. However, if you want, you can instead plug them directly in to your system via the included, removable USB Type-C cable.

On top of that, you also net yourself a brushed-aluminum finish, per-key RGB backlighting as standard, n-key and 6-key rollover and complete Macro and keybinding control through Cooler Master’s Portal Software Application.