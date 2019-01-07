Two PC Case Fans, One Cable: Cooler Master Reveals Aperture Fan Frame

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

Sitting humbly alongside a new series of case fans, Cooler Master’s SF lineup, comes a rather impressive looking design, the SF240P ARGB. Announced during CES in Las Vegas today, what makes this special is that it's two 120mm static pressure optimized fans housed within a single unit or aperture frame.

It features 56 addressable RGB LEDs, milky-white transluscent fan blades to better diffuse the light, a white RGB LED surround, one cable for PWM control and one for RGB, cutting that cumbersome number of light depending cables down in half.

If you like the frame so much, but aren’t sold on running twin fans in a single enclosure (or just need an additional one for the rear of the case), Cooler Master will also be releasing a single SF120P variant as well albeit with less LEDs, 24 to be precise.

Spec-wise, we’re looking at a static pressure rating of 2.32 mmH2O and 43 CFM. Fan noise sits reasonably comfortably at 8-30 dBA, and overall RPM operating range is 650-2400, all with a two-year warranty.

That said, there’s currently no word on pricing or availability at all, which is a shame because although a simple solution to a common problem, the design does look impressive, and with those specs, we’d be surprised if more companies didn’t offer something similar soon.

Wraith Ripper Goes Mainstream

Following hot on the heels of the company’s launch of its Wraith Ripper cooler with second generation Threadripper, Cooler Master has also just announced a very similar design in the form of the MasterAir MA610M. Compatible with every mainstream processor from the last 10 years, outside of the TR4 socket, the dual-tower, single-fan design features six copper heatpipes and is finished in an anodized gunmetal black with a sandblasted aluminum finish on the CPU heat block. Of course, it comes with its own addressable RGB LEDs.

Standing 6.5 inches (]165mm) tall, it is a fairly modest tower design. And with a single enclosed SF120R fan, we are concerned it may struggle cooling the likes of some of the more high-end LGA2066 chips, particularly in the hotter months. But we'll have to hold off on passing judgement until we put this through the ringers in our lab.

The MasterAir MA610M will be launching in May of this year in North America, with a retail price of $90, although no word on EMEA prices or a global launch just yet.