Cougar's 200K Gaming Keyboard Has Scissor Switches

Mechanical keyboards might have been grabbing heaps of attention over the past couple of years, but that has left those of us not willing to spend as much money on a keyboard in the cold. Cougar, however, has noticed this, and is giving non-mechanical keyboards some gaming-quality love. Today the manufacturer announced the 200K, which is a gaming keyboard with laptop-style scissor switches.

The keyboard has a very compact design, with the standard 104-key layout. Media functions and repeat rate adjustments are done through additional function switches. The electronics have anti-ghosting built in for 19 of the most important keys for gaming, ensuring that you're not bogged down the way you might be on various non-gaming oriented keyboards where certain key combinations don't register correctly.

Being a Cougar keyboard, the theme is black and orange, but Cougar has also equipped the keyboard with 7-color backlighting. This backlighting doesn't shine through the keys, but rather past the sides of it, so it's mostly for looks. You can cycle through these colors, and you can opt for a breathing effect on the lighting.

Cougar didn't reveal what the MSRP is, but the keyboard is listed on Newegg.com for $29.99.

