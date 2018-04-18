Cryorig Releases Full-Copper C7 Cu Low-Profile Heatsink

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Almost a year after it was shown off at Computex 2017, the full-copper version of Cryorig’s C7 heatsink has been officially announced. The C7 is currently Cryorig’s smallest low-profile heatsink. The heatsink’s design places its entire structure directly over its footprint. Because no parts of it overhang components on the motherboard, the C7 is nearly as universally compatible as Intel’s stock cooler.

The new C7 Cu is identical in form to the regular C7. The only difference is in the material of its heatsink. As the its name implies, the C7 Cu’s heatsink is constructed entirely from uncoated copper, which is a better conductor than aluminum. Cryorig said the new material improves the C7’s performance by 15%. What this translates to is a rated TDP of 115W, 15W more than the regular C7’s 100W, and a weight of 675g, nearly double that of the regular C7’s 357g.

The regular C7 predates the AM4 socket used by AMD’s Ryzen processors, so it needs a separate compatibility kit to work those processors. The new C7 Cu is compatible with AM4 by default. The C7 Cu will be available starting June for $50.