Cryorig's R5, C7 Copper Coolers At Computex

In addition to its Kickstarter case offering, Cryorig also announced a handful of new copper coolers at Computex 2017.

First is the Cryorig R5 high-end dual-fan, single tower, zero RAM interference CPU cooler. The R5 is specifically designed for maximum cooling performance with a focus on compatibility and RAM clearance--even on Intel's X99/X299 motherboards. Cryorig's flagship cooler utilizes two XF140 fans in a push/pull configuration. Air is channeled through the stacked aluminum fins bonded to six large copper heatpipes.

The company’s brand new Quick Lock Mounting will make its first appearance on the R5.

There’s also the company's new line of "Performance Edition" copper coolers. The overall concept is simple: Take some of your most popular CPU coolers and replace the aluminum fins with copper. When it comes to thermal dissipation, science tells us that copper is capable of cooling roughly 385 Watts per meter Kelvin (W/mK) at 20C compared to aluminum at 205W/mK at the same temperature.

This gives some credence to the company's claims that copper provides "roughly twice the heat conductivity compared to aluminum." So, at least in theory, this new line of copper coolers should provide better thermal dissipation compared to the aluminum units of the same design. The Cryorig C7 will be the first cooler to receive the updated copper design, with further products to be announced later.

The obvious problem with copper is that not only is it heavier, it’s more expensive, as well. We'll have to wait until these coolers are available to know just how much the upgrade to copper will affect pricing.