Cryorig Announces Free AMD AM4 Ryzen Cooler Upgrade Kits

Back in May 2015 we learned that AMD’s upcoming Zen CPUs (now known as Ryzen) will drop into a new AM4 socket, and at CES this year we saw a large handful of the first AM4 motherboards. The new AM4 socket is different from the existing AM3+ socket, which means any coolers that would work on AM3+ or FM2+ sockets may not work on the upcoming one. Fortunately, some cooler manufacturers often offer free upgrade kits for customers to keep their existing coolers compatible, and one of them is Cryorig.

The kit that Cryorig will provide works for the any AMD compatible CPU cooler, including the R1 Universal/Ultimate, C1, H5 Universal/Ultimate, H7, H7 Quad Lumi, M9a, C7, A40, A40 Ultimate, and A80.

If you’re interested in an upgrade kit, it’ll be available by showing proof of purchase for the supporting Cryorig product along with proof of purchase for an AMD Ryzen CPU or a supporting motherboard. Send those details to support@cryorig.com together with your address and, shortly after the AMD Ryzen launch, the kit will be on its way to you.

We don’t have a specific release date for AMD Ryzen yet, however, we have reason to believe we’ll be seeing a Q1 2017 launch. Based on Cryorig's announcement, we expect more cooling vendors to announce upgrade kits in the near future.