Radeon Users Receive 20-50% Performance Boost in Crysis 3 Remastered

Crytek has released multiple updates for its Crysis Remastered trilogy, bringing about a number of fixes to each of the included games. In news shared via the game's subreddit, a new hotfix potentially sees a massive improvement in Radeon GPU performance.

Crytek announced that the latest update for Crysis 3 Remastered "Fixed a critical performance bug on AMD Cards." and that "AMD owners should see an increase in performance of about 20-50%" That is quite the performance boost for a post-release patch. It leads to interesting questions regarding what sort of prioritization was done to bug discovery and fixing - and on which platforms? It's particularly interesting considering that Crytek worked closely with NVIDIA in introducing their technologies - such as DLSS - to the Crysis Remastered package.

This means that NVIDIA users had a much better out-of-the-box experience than AMD. Besides being able to toggle DLSS for extra performance, they didn't have to contend with potentially 20-50% lower performance on their graphics cards irrespective of game settings. It becomes even more interesting when we consider how the Remastered Trilogy released on current-gen consoles as well - all sporting AMD Radeon graphics. There are no details as to what exactly was fixed, and Crytek's community and social media manager for Crysis also didn't elaborate on the bug. Crytek does however specify some of the improvements they've done to Crysis 3; for instance, Crytek elaborates they've "Fixed a DLSS issue in multi-sampled vegetation alpha test to improve grass movement when DLSS is enabled". They also go into detail on other fixes; in Crysis 2 Remastered, for instance, the patch notes read "Fixed a potential GPU memory leak that could occur when Ray Tracing is enabled. This resulted in performance issues being encountered after playing for extended periods of time."

Crytek expects to release the next major update for the Crysis Remastered Trilogy in mid-November.