CD Projekt Red Release New Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Trailer

The hotly anticipated, yet delayed Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here and CD Projekt Red have released a trailer which shows more of the open world gameplay and lore of the dystopian Night City and its surrounding locales.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed on numerous occasions but the December 10 date looks to be solid and we hope to be hacking into augmented humans and machines as a netrunner, driving along the dusty roads and fighting cyber enhanced enemies as a gunslinger this holiday season.

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 is set in a post financial crisis and nuclear crisis America where you exist as mercenary working for the various criminal and corporate entities that make up the vibrant dystopia of Night City. Your character develops new skills and abilities by completing jobs to earn money for augmentations for their body and mind.

The best way to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 is on PC and despite the rather low official specifications we feel that you will need a powerful rig and a card capable of ray tracing to fully appreciate the wonders of this world.



Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on December 10 and no doubt our editorial team will be testing our range of GPUs with this game.