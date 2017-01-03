Dell Inspiron 7000 Series Gets Kaby Lake, GTX 1050s

Dell expanded its mainstream laptop lineup with the new Inspiron 7000 series, which sports 7th generation (Kaby Lake) Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1050 graphics options.

The new Inspiron 14 and 15 7000 feature your choice of an Intel Core i5-7300HQ or i7-7700HQ processor, in addition to up to 16GB of DDR4-2400. Both laptops are capable of housing 32GB (2 x 16GB) of memory, but Dell will only ship with up to 16GB (1 x 16GB). This is similar to Dell’s Alienware lineup, and it gives consumers the option to upgrade to a more robust memory capacity after purchase.

In addition to the new Kaby Lake processors, the Inspiron 14 and 15 7000 also feature the freshly-minted GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1050 graphics. The Inspiron 14 features a GTX 1050 4GB GDDR5 GPU, and the Inspiron 15 gives you the choice between that or a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB module.

Storage options for the Inspiron 14 are between a single 256GB SSD or the combination of a 128GB SSD and a 500GB 5,400 RPM HDD. However, the Inspiron 15 7000 offers several single and dual-drive options, with up to a 1TB 5,400 RPM HDD, a 256GB SSD, or a 512GB PCIe SSD.

Both new Inspiron 7000 notebooks feature three USB 3.0 ports, a media card reader, and an HDMI 2.0 output to connect an external display. Networking is provided by dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and a Gigabit Ethernet port, and both of the laptops’ keyboards have an LED backlighting option.

Pricing and availability for the Inspiron 14 7000 isn’t known yet, but we do know that the Inspiron 15 7000 will arrive in the US on January 5, in matte black and red finishes, starting at $799.