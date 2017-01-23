Trending

'Dishonored 2' Beta Update For Mission Select, Custom Difficulty Coming To PC January 18 (Updated)

Update, 1/23/2017, 11:09 a.m. PST: The update is now available for all platforms.

Update, 1/18/2017, 8:28 a.m. PST: If you're on PC, you can now try the beta version of the latest update, which lets you choose missions and create a custom difficulty setting. You can read the full patch notes detailing the update's many bug fixes on the game's Steam page.

Last month, Bethesda and Arkane Studios teased a future update for Dishonored 2 that would include the ability to select missions and set a custom difficulty to suit your experience. Now we know that the update is coming as early as next week for PC players and on January 23 for console gamers.

Before you select a level to play, you’ll need to unlock it through the main campaign. Even though you might want to change your approach the second time through the same level, the "selectable missions will retain the status of your playthrough at the start of that mission (character, chaos, runes, money, choices, etc)."

However, replaying a level isn’t enjoyable without increased levels of difficulty, hence the creation of the Custom Difficulty feature. According to the announcement, there are 20 sliders to manipulate in order to make the levels easier or more complex. This includes changing the distance that you lean out when peeking over barriers, the speed at which Sleep Darts take effect, and even the number of enemies that will attack when you’re spotted. For the ultimate challenge, there’s an additional toggle called "Iron Mode." With this on, you won’t be able to save or load during a level, and there's "permadeath," which means that the mission restarts from the beginning if you die.

If you’re playing the game on Steam, you’ll get an early beta version of the update next week on January 18. The finished update will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on January 23. There are also some “new and improved features” included in the update, but details won’t be available until a later date.

NameDishonored 2
TypeFirst-Person, Action/Adventure, Stealth
DeveloperArkane Studios
PublisherBethesda Softworks
Release DateNovember 11, 2016
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyBethesda StoreXbox StorePlayStation StoreSteamAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
  • Kafkar 12 January 2017 21:40
    OMG, a difficulty and mission select feature! This is revolutionary!!!!!!!!!!
  • Emanuel Elmo 12 January 2017 23:54
    maybe they should fixed the bugs first instead of doing this.... but what the hell... that is not what is important these days.

    What is important is broken features and then adding useless features that after the update breaks the game more.
  • HaB1971 13 January 2017 13:46
    The game is linear, it is not fun after a short while.. bought it while on sale... same formula for each mission... go into one area, complete something which allows you in to second area to complete mission, rinse and repeat... Replay a level on this game? I doubt I'll bother finishing it
  • Xeddicus 17 January 2017 05:51
    19152422 said:
    The game is linear, it is not fun after a short while.. bought it while on sale... same formula for each mission... go into one area, complete something which allows you in to second area to complete mission, rinse and repeat... Replay a level on this game? I doubt I'll bother finishing it

    You may not like it, but you just described the vast majority of games. Clearly the problem is the mechanics for you.
  • ninjustin 24 January 2017 13:15
    This is why I never pick up a Bethesda title until at least six months after release.
