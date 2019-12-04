DRAM Source Sorcery Cites Sites For 30% Price Hike In 2020

In a pattern that has emerged over the course of several months, industry analysts expect a 30% increase in memory pricing over the next year. Though one of the better analysis for the pricing turnaround is now five weeks old, analysts have been increasingly sounding the alarm as we approach year’s end.

In the face of all this urgency, two things remain clear: Memory manufacturers tend to pull back on supply when they start losing money, and months can pass before the impact of those shortages reach consumers. And, with 32GB of consumer DDR4-3200 selling for as little as $99, it’s never been a better time to upgrade.

With multiple manufacturers jockeying for position, supply and demand is never a sure thing. The impact of Chinese home-brewed DRAM has yet to be felt, but if history is any indicator, a race to the bottom could squeeze manufacturers of the best ICs out of the market. And that would mean that it’s never been a better time to buy top quality performance DRAM at any capacity.