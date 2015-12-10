EVGA Releases 700B Power Supply

EVGA extended its line of power supplies today with the release of the EVGA 700B PSU, which features a combined power output of 700W and the ability to deliver up to 56 amps over the +12V rail. As such, it should be capable of delivering plenty of power for most systems not using multi-GPU setups.
For safety, the power supply features OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, OCP and OTP to guard against various voltage and heat related failures. It also carries an 80 Plus Bronze certification. To help cool the PSU, EVGA placed a single 120 mm fan on the bottom of the unit.
The EVGA 700B is clearly designed as a less expensive alternative to the company’s SuperNOVA NEX750B and SuperNOVA 750 B2 PSUs, which carry similar power and efficiency ratings. Both the NEX750B and 750 B2 use a semi-modular cable design, and the main capacitor used on the PCB was made in Japan. These features do not extend to the 700B, which does not use Japanese capacitors and uses soldered cables that cannot be detached.
The EVGA 700B is now available directly from EVGA for $49.99.
|EVGA 700B Power Supply
|Efficiency
|Bronze
|Modular
|No
|Warranty
|3 Years
|+12V Rail Rating
|56A
|Fan Size
|120 mm
|Japanese Capacitors
|No
|Output Power
|700 W @ +40C
|Hardware Protections
|OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, OCP, OTP
|Price
|$49.99
______________________________________________________________________
Their high end supplies are unreal , great quality , superior to most on the market.
I own 5 now and will continue to buy more. :D
However, it'll probably be very bad quality.
Because of those silly online calculators that say a 970 and a 6600K need 800W.
I think this is probably true. Although right now, you can get these PSUs from other retailers, both Newegg and Amazon have a price of like $75 for the 700B, even though the MSRP is $49.99 and it can be bought from EVGA for that price. The 750 B2 can usually be picked up for around $50-$60 if you go shopping around, but EVGA's list price for it is I believe $79.99.
At the moment, it doesn't make a lot of sense to buy one of these, but if the 700B drops to around $30 it might be a touch competitor agianst Corsair's CX series of PSUs. Would really like to inspect the internal hardware more closely to know for sure though.
I don't see it dropping to $30. $30 700W power supplies are usually like the bad one in my signature. The B units are lower quality but certainly are usable, they're not like those other $30 high-watt units that tend to be absolutely terrible. I could see $45 at the least, considering its competition is the CX 600 which is like $65 or the CX 700 which is even more of a rip off.
But yeah it seems retailers are selling it for more, which is probably smart on their part since EVGA is a well known brand name and some people will foolishly buy it for $75.