EVGA Releases 700B Power Supply

EVGA extended its line of power supplies today with the release of the EVGA 700B PSU, which features a combined power output of 700W and the ability to deliver up to 56 amps over the +12V rail. As such, it should be capable of delivering plenty of power for most systems not using multi-GPU setups.

For safety, the power supply features OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, OCP and OTP to guard against various voltage and heat related failures. It also carries an 80 Plus Bronze certification. To help cool the PSU, EVGA placed a single 120 mm fan on the bottom of the unit.

The EVGA 700B is clearly designed as a less expensive alternative to the company’s SuperNOVA NEX750B and SuperNOVA 750 B2 PSUs, which carry similar power and efficiency ratings. Both the NEX750B and 750 B2 use a semi-modular cable design, and the main capacitor used on the PCB was made in Japan. These features do not extend to the 700B, which does not use Japanese capacitors and uses soldered cables that cannot be detached.



The EVGA 700B is now available directly from EVGA for $49.99.

EVGA 700B Power Supply Efficiency Bronze Modular No Warranty 3 Years +12V Rail Rating 56A Fan Size 120 mm Japanese Capacitors No Output Power 700 W @ +40C Hardware Protections OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, OCP, OTP Price $49.99

______________________________________________________________________



Michael Justin Allen Sexton (or MJ) is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware. As a tech enthusiast, MJ enjoys studying and writing about all areas of tech, but specializes in the study of chipsets and microprocessors. In his personal life, MJ spends most of his time gaming, practicing martial arts, studying history, and tinkering with electronics.

Follow Michael Justin Allen Sexton @EmperorSunLao. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.