EVGA Announces Six Nvidia GeForce GT 710 GPUs

EVGA released six new Nvidia GeForce GT 710 graphics cards. The core specifications of the GPUs are identical, but these six GT 710 variants are available with 1 or 2 GB of DDR3 memory, single or dual slot size, and passive or active cooling.

The EVGA GeForce GT 710s all feature the same 192 CUDA cores with a base clock of 954 MHz running over a 64-bit PCI-e 2.0 bus with a memory bandwidth of 14.4 GB/s. Three of the graphics cards sport 1 GB of DDR3; three of the GPUs have 2 GB of memory.

Part Number Memory Card Design/Cooling Display Output Price 01G-P3-2710 1024 MB DDR3 Dual Slot/Passive DVI, HDMI, VGA $42.99 01G-P3-2711 1024 MB DDR3 Low Profile/Single Slot DVI, HDMI, VGA $42.99 02G-P3-2712 2048 MB DDR3 Dual Slot/Passive DVI, HDMI, VGA $49.99 02G-P3-2713 2048 MB DDR3 Low Profile/Single Slot DVI, HDMI, VGA $49.99 01G-P3-2716 1024 MB DDR3 Full Height/Single Slot Dual DVI, mHDMI $46.99 02G-P3-2717 2048 MB DDR3 Full Height/Single Slot Dual DVI, mHDMI $54.99

Each of the 1 and 2 GB versions use one of three different PCB designs: a full-height, single-slot, dual-DVI card; a low-profile, single-slot GPU; and a dual-slot, passively-cooled GT 710.

The EVGA GeForce GT 710 models featuring the fan-less heat sink may appear to only use one PCI slot, but the massive chunk of metal cooling the GPU is too large to consider this a single-slot graphics card. The extra width is the price to pay for a heat sink with enough heat dissipation to forgo the use of a fan.

The 1 and 2 GB versions of the dual DVI port-bearing GT 710s appear almost as tall as they are long, and they are the only models that don't come with low-profile mounting brackets. The heat sink covers the entirety of the PCB, giving it a somewhat sleeker look compared to EVGA's alternative designs.

With only a few dollars separating the 1 GB and 2 GB versions, it seems silly not spend the extra premium (if you can call it that) for a 2 GB model. However, if you are on an extremely tight budget where every penny counts and you want a discrete graphics card that, according to EVGA, doubles the performance of Intel HD Graphics, the 1 GB cards could be the choices to consider.

The EVGA GeForce GT 710 graphics cards are mostly for sale now on the company's website, but the variants with part numbers ending in 2717, 2716 and 2712 are not available yet. However, EVGA can auto-notify you when they are ready.

