Trending

Bethesda Adds High Resolution Pack To PC, PS4 Pro Support For 'Fallout 4' (Updated)

By

Update, 2/7/2017, 9:40 a.m. PST: The texture pack is now available as a free download. Just make sure you have enough free space for it.

Those still playing Fallout 4 on PC are getting a visual upgrade for the game in the form of a high resolution texture pack. PlayStation 4 Pro owners will also receive an update that will allow the game to utilize the console’s additional power.

Bethesda didn’t point out any specific differences between the PC version's normal textures and those coming in the high-res update. It did reveal the hardware required to work with the upgrade, however, and it’s quite demanding. On top of 58 GB of additional space, Bethesda recommends a GPU with 8GB of memory, specifically Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080. You can take a look at the full specs below.

Fallout 4 High Resolution Texture PackRecommended
CPUIntel Core i7-5820K (Haswell-E, 3.3 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB VRAM)
RAM8 GB
Storage58 GB
OSWindows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

If you own a PlayStation 4 Pro, the company provided some details on what you can expect with the update. For instance, the game will now run at a native resolution of 1440p. There will also be “enhanced Godray effects” as well as an increase in draw distance for NPCs, foliage, and other objects.

The PC and PlayStation 4 Pro upgrades are coming next week. Bethesda also said the update will bring “new features to Mod content” for both Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, but it didn’t provide any further details on the subject.

NameFallout 4
TypeOpen-World, Action/Adventure, Role-Playing Game
DeveloperBethesda Game Studios
PublisherBethesda Softworks
Release DateNovember 10, 2015
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyBethesda StoreSteamAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • FunSurfer 30 January 2017 20:21
    They forgot the SSD requirement, my HDD can barely keep up with the normal resolution loadings...
    Reply
  • araczynski 30 January 2017 21:19
    lol, they're really fighting to milk it as much as they can before the 'complete' edition shows up.
    Reply
  • rantoc 30 January 2017 21:45
    Most fan's bought the game+dlc's anyway and a free gfx update is really thx! I suspect however that some with weak gpu's will cry about that their weak gpu's won't be able to run it and somehow think its the developers fought they have a poor gpu....
    Reply
  • Elysian890 30 January 2017 22:00
    I wonder if my 290x2 toaster will handle it...
    Reply
  • jcchiefsfan 31 January 2017 00:56
    This makes me wonder if I pissed away $720 on my gtx 980ti hybrid? Makes me feel like I should have waited another year and a half for the 1080 which would have saved me some money too!
    Reply
  • falchard 31 January 2017 01:27
    Naw, you don't want a 1080. They are a in between step in nVidia's architecture, so you will definitely wish you waited for Volta when it comes out. I'll try it out on my Fury X machine to see if it was really necessary.
    Reply
  • manleysteele 31 January 2017 05:01
    Anyone else choking on the i7 5820k. I have a 1080, but my CPU is an i5 3750k? I may have to forgo the HD texture pack unless that's some more bet hedging.
    Reply
  • mmaatt747 31 January 2017 19:47
    Any one know it's ok to install this texture pack on top of any mods I already have?
    Reply
  • jwl3 31 January 2017 20:11
    I lost interest in this game - did so many hundreds of side missions including that worthless settlement building mini-game that ate up hundreds of hours of time. By the time I got to the "Institute", I was burned out and just gave up. Haven't picked it up in 9 months.
    Reply
  • coolitic 31 January 2017 22:31
    AI and physics still glitch a bit at over 60 fps. Wondering if the next Bethesda game will finally get with the times.
    Reply