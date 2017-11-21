Rival Wings PvP Mode, Bard Performances Added In 'FFXIV' Patch

After an eight-hour maintenance period, Square Enix released a new version of Final Fantasy XIV that added another player-versus-player (PvP) battle mode and a new ability for the Bard class.

Patch 4.15 centers around the “Rival Wings” PvP mode, which involves two teams of 24 players each. The goal is to take out the opposing team’s Core structure, but you’ll have to destroy the two smaller towers protecting it first. As you defeat opponents and computer-controlled minions, you’ll gain Ceruleum, which you'll need to deposit in a small node located near your starting area. With enough Ceruleum, you can summon one of three variants of Machina, which are powerful mechanical units, to help you push your attack.

You can also gain advantage over your enemies through a Soaring effect, which you gain by killing another player. This increases the amount of health restored by spells as well as your overall damage output, and it also reduces the amount of damage inflicted on you. At the end of the match, players will receive player-versus-environment (PvE) and PvP experience points. You’ll also get Wolf Marks, which you can spend at PvP vendors to get better items for competitive combat, and Allagan tomestones, which you can exchange for powerful endgame gear for tougher PvE scenarios.

Square Enix also added a cosmetic feature for those playing the Bard class. You can now access the Performance section of the Actions & Traits character tab and create your own music. The section includes multiple musical notes, which you can combine together to craft a tune. However, Square Enix changed its Material Usage License agreement in light of this new feature so that players can’t use the notes to mimic any music from third parties. In other words, you can’t use your Bard skills to play a song from your favorite artist. Otherwise the company will “block or otherwise restrict your access to FFXIV.”

Other highlights in the patch include a new mount, stat adjustments for multiple classes when playing in PvP matches, and new challenges that pertain to the new PvP mode. The company also resolved numerous issues, but there are still some existing problems within the game. You can check out the full patch notes on the game’s website.