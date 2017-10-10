Update 4.1 Adds New Quests, Raid To 'Final Fantasy XIV'

The first major update since the launch of the “Stormblood” expansion arrived for Final Fantasy XIV. Titled “The Legend Returns,” update 4.1 adds a plethora of content that ranges from new story missions to another challenging raid.

Those who have kept up with the game's main storyline, or main scenario quests (MSQs), will have even more lore to uncover. The update includes 14 additional missions, but you’ll need to reach the level cap of 70 before you can take them on. Once you’re done with those, you can find out more about the world around you with new side quests. These range from more installments in the Chronicles of a New Era quest line to another hilarious chapter in the adventures of Hildibrand Manderville, inspector extraordinaire.

In the past, you could recruit non-playable characters (NPCs) from the Grand Company of your affiliation and send them out on missions. With this update, you can now join your AI-controlled comrades in command missions. As the name suggests, you’ll take charge of a group of three NPCs to whom you can issue commands when exploring a dungeon full of dangerous enemies.

As always, there are more activities for you to do with other human players. There’s a new Treasure Hunt available, which means you’ll have to once again defeat tough enemy creatures to unearth valuable loot. You can also test your skills as a team in a new dungeon, the Drowned City of Skalla, or take down a difficult boss in the Minstrel’s Ballad: Shinryu’s Domain trial. For the ultimate challenge, you can gather your allies and try out the new raid. The content within The Royal City of Rabanastre raid was penned by Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy XII director Yasumi Matsuno, and it will take you back to the world of Ivalice.

If you’re part of a Free Company, a.k.a. a guild, you might want to check out some new housing options in the Shirogane area. Additional features in the update include new consumable items, cosmetic options for your character, emotes, and furnishings. In addition, there are new and tweaked abilities for different classes that will affect the way you fight other players or NPCs.

For the detailed and lengthy release notes, visit the Lodestone website. You can try out the online experience for free up to level 35, and if you like it, you can upgrade to the Complete Edition, which includes the base game plus the two expansions (“Heavensward” and “Stormblood”) for $60. “Stormblood” is also available as a standalone purchase for $40.