Gearbest Featuring H96 Max Android Mini-Computer Box Deal

Gearbest is selling the new H96 Max Android TV box at a discount as of Sunday. The mini-computer is available for $22.50 (€20.42) in a limited quantity.

The H96 Max is only one of several products created by H96 . The company, based out of Shenzhen, China, is well known for its Android TV boxes. The new 3318 model is the latest edition to the H96 Max series.

The H96 Max box runs Android 9.0—making it easy to stream content using almost any Android streaming app. The box uses an HDMI output and comes with a few additional ports, including USB 3.0. The H96 Max supports both Bluetooth and WiFi but also offers an Ethernet port for hardwired connections.

Spec H96 Max 3318 Model 3318 CPU RK3318 Quad-Core 64bit Cortex-A53 GPU Penta-Core Mali-450 750Mhz+ RAM 4GB DDR3 Network Ethernet RJ45 IEEE Bluetooth 4.0 WiFi 2.4G, 5G OS Android 9.0 Pie USB 1 High speed USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0

You can expect a few accessories with the mini-computer. The package includes the H96 Max TV box, a wireless remote, an HDMI cable, and a power adapter for the TV box.