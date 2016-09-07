Nvidia GeForce Experience 3 Beta Over, Get Ready To Log In For Automatic Driver Updates

Nvidia launched the GeForce Experience 3 beta in early July to test out some new features and a new interface for the driver update and game optimization software. The company concluded the beta period and has rolled the software out to everyone.

Nvidia’s GeForce experience is a handy companion for your GeForce graphics card. The software helps you easily “optimize” the graphics settings of your favorite games to maximize your performance and visual experience. GeForce Experience scans your computer for supported games installed on your system. Nvidia maintains a database of games and their optimum settings for a wide array of hardware configurations. It doesn’t support all games (not many VR titles will show up, for example), but it does cover many of the most popular titles.

GeForce Experience always offered game optimization features, but the software has evolved over the years. In 2013, Nvidia introduced ShadowPlay (game capture tool). Last summer, the company added co-operative game streaming, the “Share” broadcasting hotkey menu, and the ability to upload clips directly to YouTube from inside the game. In October, Nvidia added YouTube broadcasting support to GeForce Experience.

Once you install the update, a login prompt is the first thing you’ll notice. Nvidia has moved to a user account model for GeForce Experience. The software won’t allow you to do anything until you provide credentials. Nvidia gives you multiple options for logging into GeForce Experience: You can create a free GeForce account, or you can log in with Google or Facebook credentials.

If you don’t want to log in, you can skip GeForce Experience, but you’ll have to download your driver updates manually, and you’ll miss out on the giveaways--Nvidia plans to give out beta access to games, final release game codes, and hardware out to members at random. This month, Nvidia has MSI VR-Ready laptops and HTC Vives up for grabs.

The point of the update wasn't just the account credentials bit, though. The new version of the software is much easier to navigate. The game optimization window features large titles instead of a list of games. Finding the game that you want to optimize is as simple as looking for the box art image and clicking on Details. Here you’ll find a large screenshot depicting the game’s image quality and a table comparing your current settings with the optimal settings.

GeForce Experience 3 also features an overhauled drivers tab that provides detailed information about each driver update. Here you’ll also find articles about the latest Nvidia related news, such as new games that take advantage of Nvidia technology.

GeForce Experience 3 is available now. Nvidia said that you should be able to update from GeForce Experience 2 to GeForce Experience 3 through the in-app update tool, but we had trouble getting the update to start. If you don’t already have GeForce Experience installed, or if you run into problems with the update process like we did, you can download the manual installation file from GeForce.com.