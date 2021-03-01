GeForce RTX 3090 Blower GPUs Vanish Into Thin Air

Following a report of Gigabyte canceling its GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo, other graphics card manufacturers have also delisted their GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards with blower designs.

In an age with fancy shrouds and flashy RGB lighting, graphics cards with blower designs are hard to find. But as old as it may be, this kind of cooler still has a place in modern systems, especially those SFF builds where the graphics card's heat needs to be expelled out the back rather than circulating inside a cramped case. But system integrators had found another use for the GeForce RTX 3090 blower models, which could be the main reason this cancellation.

A previous report from China claims that system integrators were incorporating Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo into their server products. It certainly wasn't good for business, at least from Nvidia's perspective. The chipmaker might not have been too happy finding out that vendors are preferring the GeForce RTX 3090 over some of its more luxurious models, such as the A100 or some other Quadro offering. GeForce and Titan graphics cards aren't designed for servers or data centers, but system integrators have found the GeForce RTX 3090's traits to be too attractive from a price-to-performance standpoint.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Blower GPUs

Vendor Model Asus Turbo GeForce RTX 3090 Emtek GeForce RTX 3090 24GB Blower Edition Galax GeForce RTX 3090 24GB Classic Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 24GB Turbo MSI GeForce RTX 3090 24GB Aero

News outlet VideoCardz has noticed that other manufacturers, including Asus, MSI and Galax have also removed the product pages for their respective GeForce RTX 3090 blower designs. Galax has reportedly confirmed to the publication that it has canceled the GeForce RTX 3090 24GB Classic, and the GeForce RTX 3080 Classic as well. No reasons were given as to why the brand retired a graphics card that has been on the market for only two months.

Asus, on the other hand, has only disbarred the Turbo GeForce RTX 3090. The company is still offering the Turbo GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 blower cards, so not all is lost. However, it's still a hit to gamers who want to put together a SFF system with a GeForce RTX 3090 blower design. There might still be some leftover stock of the graphics cards on the market though.

We've reached out to the different vendors to see if they can provide some insight on the cancellations.