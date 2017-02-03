Watch Us Play The Closed Beta Of 'Ghost Recon: Wildlands' At 1pm PST

After a brief hiatus, the weekly Twitch stream returns today at 1pm PST! This week, we’re taking a look at the closed beta of Ubisoft’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which starts today and ends February 6. You can watch the stream below.



For the two-hour stream, I, along with colleagues Derek Forrest and Kevin Carbotte, will be exploring the province of Itacua, one of the 21 regions available in the game. The province’s main and side missions will be playable, as will random encounters, throughout our journey into the Bolivian countryside. Because of the game’s focus on teamwork, we’ll be communicating with each other to try and take down large groups of enemies.

If you’re planning to participate in the beta sometime this weekend, make sure your PC meets the system requirements. If you can’t watch today’s stream or play the beta at all, no worries. We have some gameplay footage from Ubisoft’s preview event of the game from two weeks ago that you can browse at your leisure, and you won’t have to wait long until the full game is out. Ghost Recon: Wildlands is scheduled for release on March 7.