PC Specs Revealed For 'Ghost Recon: Wildlands' Closed Beta

Ubisoft published the hardware requirements for the Ghost Recon: Wildlands closed beta running from February 3 - 6. If you're keen to experience the next installment in the series a little early, you'll want to make sure your PC meets these minimum spec requirements, and fast.

These specs are just for the beta and might change before the game's official release on March 7. Given the short time between this beta and the launch data, however, there probably won't be any drastic changes unless players encounter massive performance issues during next week's testing.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands Closed BetaMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel Core i5-2400S (Sandy Bridge, 2.5 GHz) AMD FX-4320 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4 GHz) AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 660 AMD Radeon R9 270XNvidia GeForce GTX 970 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 AMD Radeon R9 390 AMD Radeon RX 480
RAM6 GB8 GB
Storage50 GB50 GB
OSWindows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

During the beta session, you’ll be able to take part in the “very first hours of Ghost Recon: Wildlands,” specifically in the province of Itacua, one of the 21 areas that makes up the game world of Santa Blanca-held Bolivia. You'll be able to run main story missions and side missions alike in this area, and in terms of customization, you’ll be able to fully customize your character’s looks, outfit, and weapons in the “Charactersmith” and “Gunsmith” menus.

If you didn’t get access to the closed beta, or if you simply need more information about the game right now, check out our preview of the game with over 25 minutes of gameplay.

NameGhost Recon: Wildlands
TypeOpen-world, Shooter, Tactical
DeveloperUbisoft Paris
PublisherUbisoft
PlatformsPC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4
Release DateMarch 7, 2017
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 29 January 2017 04:17
    Great looking game.
  • lun471k 30 January 2017 18:32
    I really hope the game looks decent on PC. From all the gameplay I've seen on consoles, it looked as good as GTA IV (4). which is pretty sad (still hoping that was just pre-alpha footage or something).
  • SkyBill40 31 January 2017 06:12
    Looks like it might finally be time to upgrade from my MSI 660ti OC Power Edition from a graphics horsepower standpoint. Too bad Volta is not quite ready to take over for Pascal. I suppose "settling" for a 1070 wouldn't be so terrible.
