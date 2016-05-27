Gigabyte Previews GTX 1080 G1 Gaming Card, Hints At Xtreme Gaming SKU

Today is Nvidia GTX 1080 day. The Founder’s Edition cards are now available, and Nvidia’s partners, such as EVGA, Asus and Zotac, have been revealing their own spins on the GTX 1080 specification. Gigabyte revealed its upcoming GTX 1080 G1 Gaming card, but the company was scant on the details.

The Gigabyte GTX 1080 G1 Gaming will feature the company’s WindForce 3 cooling system, albeit with some slight enhancements. Gigabyte said the three WindForce fans feature a fresh design for the GTX 1080 cooler. The company didn’t elaborate further on the benefits of the new fan design. The top side of the cooler’s shroud features an illuminated Gigabyte logo and a fan stop light. Both are lit by RGB LEDs that can be altered through Gigabyte’s OC Guru II utility. The card also includes a pre-installed aluminum backplate.

Gigabyte said it puts the GPUs selected for the GTX 1080 G1 Gaming through its GPU Gauntlet sorting process. Gigabyte only uses GPUs that demonstrate higher than average power efficiency and low power consumption for the G1 Gaming series. The company has not yet revealed the clock speeds at which the G1 Gaming card will operate, but we expect to see a reasonable overclock over the Founder’s Edition. Don’t expect miracles, though. Gigabyte opted to stick with the single 8-pin power connector on this release, so we’ll likely have to wait for the Xtreme Gaming edition if you’re looking for maximum overclocking.

Gigabyte has not yet revealed the release date for the GTX 1080 G1 Gaming, but the company said it will be “available very soon.” It also appears we won’t be waiting very long for the Xtreme Gaming edition, either. In a reply to a comment on the Gigabyte Xtreme Gaming Facebook page, Gigabyte said that the Xtreme Gaming card launches next week.

We’ve reached out to Gigabyte for more details about the GTX 1080 G1 Gaming and Xtreme Gaming cards.

