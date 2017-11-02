Sony's Bringing The ‘Gran Turismo’ PSVR Bundle To The US

Last month, Sony released a new Core bundle of the PlayStation VR headset, which includes a copy of Gran Turismo Sport in the box. The GT Sport PSVR bundle package arrived in Europe on October 18, but Sony neglected to mention a U.S. release date. We didn’t think the GT Sport bundle would make its way to U.S. shores, but Sony today revealed that the new kit is coming within days.

The GT Sport PSVR bundle is a great deal for anyone looking for a PSVR headset. The package includes everything that you get with the Core bundle, including the PSVR HMD, the extended cable, and the processor box. It also includes a PlayStation 4 Camera, which Sony added to the Core bundle package in August. And you get a copy of Gran Turismo Sport at no extra charge. The new PSVR bundle also includes an updated demo disc with 13 titles to try before you buy.

It should be noted that the GT Sport bundle doesn’t include the updated PSVR processor box from the upcoming PSVR revision; the headset that comes with the GT Sport bundle is still the original CUH-ZVR1 model. The upcoming revision features CUH-ZVR2, which is compatible with the revised processor box. Unless you have a 4K TV with HDR support, the revised processor box is not necessary.

Sony didn’t announce the precise release date for the GT Sport PSVR bundle, though it said the kit would land within “the next few days” and it would be available for $399. The bundle is also coming to Canada for $499 CAD.

Bundle Contains:VR Headset (CUH-ZVR1)VR headset connection cableProcessor unitPlayStation Camera (CUH-ZEY2)Stereo headphones (with earpieces)HDMI cableUSB cableAC adaptorAC power cordVR demo disc (rated E-M)Gran Turismo Sport Blu-Ray DiscLens cleaning clothPrinted materials