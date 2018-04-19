G.Skill Releases New Memory For 2nd-Gen Ryzen And X470

G.Skill announced the availability of new, higher-speed memory kits in its AMD-version Trident Z and Sniper X product lines. The first is now available in speeds up to 3600MHz, and the second in speeds up to 3466MHz. It should be noted that this announcement only applies to G.Skill’s AMD-specific memory kits. The company already offers memories at and beyond these speeds, but they’re not guaranteed to work with AMD’s Ryzen and Threadripper processors. The maximum default memory speed on X470 is 2933MHz, but our own overclocking managed to bring that to 3466MHz.

G.Skill’s new memory kits for AMD are summarized in the table below:

Buyers should look for an "X" as the last letter in a G.Skill memory kit to know that it’s been validated to work on AMD’s desktop platforms. G.Skill didn’t provide pricing information, but it did say that general availability of the new kits will begin in late April.