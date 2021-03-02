GTAV Fan Fixes GTA Online's Super Lengthy Load Times

GTA Online might be one of the most popular and longest-lasting games to date, but it isn't without its flaws. More specifically, GTA Online has an insane loading time of up to six minutes on most PC hardware (possibly more on slower PCs), which is absurd given how old the game is. A fix might be in the works, or at least, a fan of GTAV has figured out the problem and fixed it with a simple solution. Well, 'fixed' might be too strong a word, but the situation has improved at least.
Before all this, the GTAV fan "T0ST" was super annoyed at the absurdly long wait times he was getting in GTA Online. His load times were a whopping six minutes just to get into the game. To start troubleshooting, he started running Task Manager to see what was taking up so many resources during that 6-minute time frame.
He found out that the game was only loading two CPU cores consistently, for the entire duration of the load time. Nothing else was being utilized, so storage, graphics, and network bandwidth didn't appear to be the bottleneck. This is unusual behavior, as a game should be loading stuff from storage into system memory and talking with the server, which could have at least partially explained the long wait times.
So T0ST delved deeper, into the game code itself, and eventually found the problem. It turns out the game is basically doing a ton of extra work for no reason at all. The game is basically looking at 10MB JSON file with a bunch of in-game store items, repeatedly, as it works to load the game. This is something the game can completely skip and do later. It also repeats scanning of the 10MB JSON every few bytes, further exacerbating the problem.
T0ST fixed this by creating his own DLL with optimized code and installing it into the game files. That cut load times down to a far more pallatable 1 minute and 50 seconds. That's still pretty awful for a game that came out so long ago, but it's one-third the time as before. Hopefully, this will encourage Rockstar to finally take a look this portion of the game code, and using data from T0ST it should be able to implement the fix in a future patch.
I mean the game has been out for almost 8 years, the problem has been following it since then.
If they didnt fix it in the first 7 years, i dont seem them bothering to fix this now that we should be close to getting GTA VI.
This game was made for potatoes, it's freaking 7 years old, when this game came out his CPU was way overqualified.
And he did reduce loading times from 6 to less than 2 minutes so the problem isn't with the potato PC it's with the code not running properly.
The source article states he is running it on an AMD FX-8350 with a cheap 120GB SATA SSD. The source article also referenced a poll where it shows he is actually about average for load time, and there are other players that far exceed 6 minutes. That seems absurd!
I never really played the online mode, but I do recall the few times I did load it up (or even single player) it was probably the longest load time of any game in my steam library.
Just imagine that at every Windows boot up one gets a message "Installing Windows" and then a full/partial installation proceeds...