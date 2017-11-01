'Halo 5: Guardians' Update Turns Your PC Into A Local Server

A major update is coming to Halo 5: Guardians tomorrow. In addition to visual enhancements for those playing on the Xbox One X, 343 Industries will also provide fans with the ability to use their Windows 10 PCs as a local server when hosting a LAN party or tournament.

The “Halo 5: Guardians Local Server” app will be available when the “Overtime” update arrives on November 2. It turns the computer into a local server so Xbox One consoles in the same network can experience “easy, low-latency Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer matches.” In addition, you can use the app to load custom games, including those created on your PC through Halo 5: Forge, which arrived on Windows 10 PCs last year.

The update also includes 4K enhancements to the game for those who plan to play it on the new Xbox One X. 343 Industries worked with Skybox Labs, which helped with the development of Halo 5: Forge, to create the visual upgrade for Microsoft’s latest console.



A classic mode, Oddball, also returns with the update. Players will have to find a skull and hold on to it for as long as possible. The player or team with the most time with the skull wins the match. Traditional and free-for-all variants of Oddball are also available with the update.

There are also new commendations, or awards, for a few weapons. Speaking of weapons, the studio is making weapon balances for a plethora of items across all game modes. There are also new changes to Assault, Forge, and Flag mode; custom game options; and the respawn menu. This is all on top of the short list of general improvements and fixes that come with each update.

343 Industries said that the update should be available as early as 9am PT on November 2. Additional features, such as the new commendations and the “Halo 5: Guardians Local Server” app, will be available around 1 and 2pm PDT, respectively.