Here Are The PC System Requirements For 'Halo 5: Forge'

If you’re a Windows 10 owner, you will be able to download Halo 5: Forge next week. The game is a small slice of the original Halo 5: Guardians experience on Xbox One, and it allows you to create your own custom multiplayer maps and matches. It also grants you the ability to have competitive, 16-player matches. Prior to its release, 343 Industries released the system requirements for the game.

Halo 5: Forge System Requirements Minimum Recommended (1080p at 60 fps) Ultra (4K at 60 fps) CPU Intel Core i5 (2.3 GHz) or AMD equivalent Intel Core i5-3570K (3.4 GHz, Ivy Bridge) or AMD equivalent Intel Core i7-4770K (3.5 GHz, Haswell) or AMD equivalent GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti RAM 8 GB 12 GB 16 GB Storage 40 GB 40 GB 40 GB OS Windows 10 Anniversary Edition (Version 1607 or later) Windows 10 Anniversary Edition (Version 1607 or later) Windows 10 Anniversary Edition (Version 1607 or later) DirectX Version Version 12 Version 12 Version 12

It’s strange that the spec sheet didn’t include specifics on AMD-based CPUs and GPUs, but you can always check our list of CPU and GPU hierarchies in order to see the AMD equivalent. The PC version also supports 4K, as evidence by the “Ultra” column, but you will have to put down a sizable investment in order to play the game at the high resolution.

The fact that the full Halo 5: Guardians title isn’t coming to PC is a bummer, to be sure. However, the release of Forge does signify a step towards future Halo titles on PC. At E3, Microsoft announced its Xbox Play Anywhere feature, which would give you the PC version of a game if you bought its Xbox One version and vice versa. However, the feature works only on specific Microsoft titles. With the Halo franchise being a staple for Microsoft, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Halo 6 made its way to both the Xbox One and PC when it’s announced in the future. You can consider Forge, then, to be 343 Industries’ test run to see how a Halo title can work on PC.