Here Are The PC System Requirements For 'Halo 5: Forge'

If you’re a Windows 10 owner, you will be able to download Halo 5: Forge next week. The game is a small slice of the original Halo 5: Guardians experience on Xbox One, and it allows you to create your own custom multiplayer maps and matches. It also grants you the ability to have competitive, 16-player matches. Prior to its release, 343 Industries released the system requirements for the game.

Halo 5: Forge System RequirementsMinimumRecommended (1080p at 60 fps)Ultra (4K at 60 fps)
CPUIntel Core i5 (2.3 GHz) or AMD equivalentIntel Core i5-3570K (3.4 GHz, Ivy Bridge) or AMD equivalentIntel Core i7-4770K (3.5 GHz, Haswell) or AMD equivalent
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 650 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 970Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti
RAM8 GB12 GB16 GB
Storage40 GB40 GB40 GB
OSWindows 10 Anniversary Edition (Version 1607 or later)Windows 10 Anniversary Edition (Version 1607 or later)Windows 10 Anniversary Edition (Version 1607 or later)
DirectX VersionVersion 12Version 12Version 12

It’s strange that the spec sheet didn’t include specifics on AMD-based CPUs and GPUs, but you can always check our list of CPU and GPU hierarchies in order to see the AMD equivalent. The PC version also supports 4K, as evidence by the “Ultra” column, but you will have to put down a sizable investment in order to play the game at the high resolution.

The fact that the full Halo 5: Guardians title isn’t coming to PC is a bummer, to be sure. However, the release of Forge does signify a step towards future Halo titles on PC. At E3, Microsoft announced its Xbox Play Anywhere feature, which would give you the PC version of a game if you bought its Xbox One version and vice versa. However, the feature works only on specific Microsoft titles. With the Halo franchise being a staple for Microsoft, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Halo 6 made its way to both the Xbox One and PC when it’s announced in the future. You can consider Forge, then, to be 343 Industries’ test run to see how a Halo title can work on PC.

NameHalo 5: Forge
TypeShooter, Map Editor
Developer343 Industries
PublisherMicrosoft Studios
PlatformsPC
Where To BuyN/A
Release DateSeptember 8
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rgd1101 29 August 2016 16:39
    1080p 12GB ram? Might be for a tri channel, so it more like 16GB
    Reply
  • CRITICALThinker 29 August 2016 17:18
    That moment when your local pc store is keeping you from being more than minimum requirements
    Reply
  • xHDx 29 August 2016 18:07
    Just waiting for peeps who don't understand how this game works. To load a full maps with it's own objects and textures, as well as scripts and the rest of it, requires this much RAM. Simple.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 29 August 2016 18:22
    Yep, time to upgrade from 8GB. In 2008, 4GB was the norm. In 2012 it was 8GB. Now in 2016 and going into 2017, more games apparently will require 16GB. People like me still on DDR3 rigs will be forced to sell their current 2x4GB memory and upgrade to 2x8GB. There are no guarantees a second 2x4GB kit will play nice with the older original kit, and using all four DIMMs can be testy as well.

    In any event it's nice to see at least something from the Halo series coming to the PC again. Last time I had anything of it on a PC was the original Halo demo that came on a PC Gamer demo CD from around 2000. Microsoft was stupid to abandon the PC gamers and just go all in for the Xbox variant of the game after buying out Bungie. Oh well...MS isn't exactly known for having a long track record of smart decisions.
    Reply
  • Gillerer 29 August 2016 23:37
    18515858 said:
    1080p 12GB ram? Might be for a tri channel, so it more like 16GB

    It's would be misleading of Microsoft to state you need 16 GB if you actually only need 12 GB.

    You can get dual-channel 12 GB by combining 4 GB and 2 GB modules, 2 each. It's not very practical these days due to low prices of 2 x 4 GB kits, but it's still possible. (Maybe you have 2 x 4 GB and have a spare 2 x 2 GB kit laying around. Or an older computer only had 2 x 2 GB to begin with and you upgraded with another 2 x 4 GB.)
    Reply
  • rgd1101 29 August 2016 23:42
    18517745 said:
    18515858 said:
    1080p 12GB ram? Might be for a tri channel, so it more like 16GB

    It's would be misleading of Microsoft to state you need 16 GB if you actually only need 12 GB.

    You can get dual-channel 12 GB by combining 4 GB and 2 GB modules, 2 each. It's not very practical these days due to low prices of 2 x 4 GB kits, but it's still possible. (Maybe you have 2 x 4 GB and have a spare 2 x 2 GB kit laying around. Or an older computer only had 2 x 2 GB to begin with and you upgraded with another 2 x 4 GB.)

    misleading? they not really accurate to begin with.

    and personally never like mixing ram.
    Reply
  • photonboy 30 August 2016 00:01
    It is 12GB. Look at the three options. 8GB, 12GB, 16GB.

    The highest is 16GB.
    Reply
  • fry178 30 August 2016 06:39
    1.st 12gb dosent mean mixing ram, there are tri channel kits w 12gb.
    2. adding IDENTICAL modules (same model/timings/size) e.g. 2x4gb + 2x4gb, will work fine on almost all intel/amd platforms (at least 1155/am3+ and up).
    im running 16gb (4x4gb) corsair V 2133/1.5v 11-11-11-30/2 without problems/bsods or errors in any memtest, so do others incl a friend with 32gb quad channel (4/4/4/4)...
    Reply