New FPS Cheating Tool Uses Machine Learning, Is Impossible to Detect

A new cheating program, Tweeted by @AntiCheatPD, is on the rise that promises to be undetectable by anti-cheating services. By using AI-based machine learning, the cheating app uses frames coming from the GPU to detect human silhouettes within the game.
The makers of this anti-cheating device (via ArsTechnica) are very confident in the program's undetectability, because the app doesn't manipulate any game files, which is the typical way cheaters can infiltrate a game.
The cheat works by looking at the exact same frames from your GPU that you are while playing the game. Using machine learning, the app can detect human-like silhouettes and automatically fire your weapon at them, via additional hardware that can manipulate mouse inputs.
To make the app even harder to detect, the cheat can also be run on a secondary computer with a capture card inputting data coming from your main PC's video card, like a streaming computer.
The free version of the app is very basic, with simple trigger bot commands that can detect an enemy and auto-fire when that enemy approaches your crosshairs, plus some anti-recoil capabilities. However, for just a $50 "donation," you can get the paid version of this app that has the full aim-bot feature.
The creators made the app supposedly to "fight against cheaters" currently running rampant in modern FPS shooters. But tools designed to fight bad actors never fall into the wrong hands, right?
If I were still playing modern competitive FPS games, then the appeal of a cheat like this to me would be to accelerate the process of unlocking content I paid for without enriching the publisher/developer that made unlocks such a slog. That would be the point -- to rapidly get to the content you actually want to enjoy rather than getting relentlessly dominated by the unlockable for 3 weeks, unlocking it, and then having 3-7 days before the devs nerf the unlockable into oblivion. Such a cheat was not necessary in older FPS games lacking unlockables that affect gameplay.