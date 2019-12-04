Intel Opens 1,500-Person Engineering Center in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Intel India on Monday opened a new design and engineering center in Hyderabad, India. When it is fully staffed over the next year, it will provide space for 1,500 employees.

As noted by IT publication VARIndia, Intel chief architect Raja Koduri was among those who inaugurated the facility, which is a six-story, LEED-certified building with 300,000 square feet of space, including 40,000 square feet of labs. It also features an Intel India Maker Lab incubation center for hardware startups.

The center is aimed at computing and communications technology across SoCs, graphics, hardware platforms and software. Koduri said it will work towards his vision of "exascale for everyone":

"Over the past 50 years, Intel has brought immense compute power to millions of people, transforming the way we live and work. We are now ushering in a new era of exascale computing, driven by the rise of artificial intelligence," he reportedly said. "Exascale for Everyone is an exciting vision and it requires fundamental disruptions across the technology stack. Intel’s design and engineering centers will play a critical role in driving this mission, and I look forward to the new center in Hyderabad delivering breakthrough technologies to propel the company’s growth."

Earlier this year in Israel, Intel started working on a new development center for Mobileye and opened the PTK1 development center for 2,000 people.