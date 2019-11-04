Intel Launches Xeon-E 2200 Processors For Servers

Intel Xeon-E (Image credit: Intel)

Intel has announced its entry-level Xeon-E 2200 processors, which are tailored towards small businesses and cloud service providers. The new chips are based on Intel's Coffee Lake Refresh (CFL-R) microarchitecture and 14nm process node.

Xeon-E 2200 processors are only available in single-socket configurations. They reside on LGA1151 motherboards with the C240-series chipset. The chips support standard dual-channel DDR4-2666 ECC (error-correcting code) memory and up to 128GB of memory.

The previous Xeon-E 2100 family maxed out at six cores with TDP (thermal design power) ratings that span from 65W to 95W. For this generation, Intel has increased the core count up to eight and the operating clocks a bit. Therefore, the latest Xeon-E 2200 parts now start at 71W TDP but still top out at 95W.

Xeon E-2200 Desktop Processors Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (W) RCP Xeon E-2288G 8 / 16 3.7 / 5.0 16 95 $539 Xeon E-2278G 8 / 16 3.4 / 5.0 16 80 $494 Xeon E-2286G 6 / 12 4.0 / 4.9 12 95 $450 Xeon E-2276G 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.9 12 80 $362 Xeon E-2246G 6 / 12 3.6 / 4.8 12 80 $311 Xeon E-2236 6 / 12 3.4 / 4.8 12 80 $284 Xeon E-2226G 6 / 6 3.4 / 4.7 12 80 $255 Xeon E-2274G 4 / 8 4.0 / 4.9 8 83 $328 Xeon E-2244G 4 / 8 3.8 / 4.8 8 71 $272 Xeon E-2234 4 / 8 3.6 / 4.8 8 71 $250 Xeon E-2224G 4 /4 3.5 / 4.7 8 71 $213 Xeon E-2224 4 /4 3.4 / 4.6 8 71 $193

There are 12 Xeon-E 2200 parts in total. The Xeon E-2288G and E-2278G are the newest additions that come rocking eight cores and 16 threads with boost clocks up to 5 GHz, but mind you that's only on one core though.

As you would expect, Intel will continue to offer processors with six and four core configurations that are equipped with and without Hyper-Threading.

Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Frequencies (GHz) Processor Base Clock Core 1 Core 2 Core 3 Core 4 Core 5 Core 6 Core 7 Core 8 Xeon E-2288G 3.7 5.0 4.9 4.9 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.7 Xeon E-2278G 3.4 5.0 4.9 4.9 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.6 4.6 Xeon E-2286G 4.0 4.9 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.6 N/A N/A Xeon E-2276G 3.8 4.9 4.8 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.6 N/A N/A Xeon E-2246G 3.6 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.5 N/A N/A Xeon E-2236 3.4 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.5 N/A N/A Xeon E-2226G 3.4 4.7 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.5 4.4 N/A N/A Xeon E-2274G 4.0 4.9 4.8 4.6 4.4 N/A N/A N/A N/A Xeon E-2244G 3.8 4.8 4.7 4.6 4.5 N/A N/A N/A N/A Xeon E-2234 3.6 4.8 4.7 4.6 4.5 N/A N/A N/A N/A Xeon E-2224G 3.5 4.7 4.6 4.5 4.4 N/A N/A N/A N/A Xeon E-2224 3.4 4.6 4.5 4.4 4.2 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intel has endowed the majority of the Xeon-E 2200 chips with the same Intel UHD Graphics P630 graphics solution as the prior generation. The Xeon E-2236, E-2234 and E-2224 are the only models that lack integrated graphics. For those models that have the iGPU, it operates at 350 MHz base clock and 1.2 GHz maximum dynamic boost clock.

The platform consists of 40 PCIe 3.0 lanes in total. The Xeon-E 2200 processors deliver up to 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes while the chipset puts up the other 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes. The chipset provides up to eight SATA III ports, six USB 3.1 ports and 10 USB 3.0 ports.