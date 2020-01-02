Newly Demoed JackHammer Cyberattack Uses FPGA-CPU Combo to Attack Memory

There's a new hammer in town. On December 31, researchers detailed a cyberattack dubbed JackHammer, as spotted by ZDNet. Based on the Rowhammer attacks revealed in 2014, JackHammer uses a hybrid FPGA and CPU setup to conduct more efficient attacks on various forms of PC memory.
Unlike other branding applied to vulnerabilities, Rowhammer is actually pretty descriptive. The attack corrupts data stored in memory by repeatedly accessing one row of memory cells to build up enough charge to cause bit flips in adjacent rows. Rowhammer attacks were previously executed only via CPUs. But the rise of FPGAs led researchers at Intel, the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the U.S. and the University of Lubeck in Germany to see if the hardware could make the attacks more effective.
It turns out that it does. The researchers said that JackHammer attacks, which are effectively Rowhammer attacks conducted on FPGA-CPU setups, can be twice as fast as attacks conducted from CPUs only and can also cause four times as many bit flips.
That means the attacks conducted by the researchers were simultaneously more efficient and more effective. Combine that with the Rowhammer attacks' already wide reach--not even ECC memory is safe--and this could be a terrifying discovery.
Don't be surprised if other researchers start to wonder how FPGAs could improve existing attacks following JackHammer's revelation--or if those improvements become even more worrisome as FPGAs rise in popularity and performance.
This table shows the number of bits flipped when they ran the flipping (disturbance) code:
Bit-Flip-----Sandy Bridge---Ivy Bridge----Haswell----Piledriver
‘0’ ‘1’ -------7;992------------10;273------11;404---------47
‘1’ ‘0’--------8;125------------10;449------11;467---------12
Anyway, these attacks require very low-level access, if you want to target a specific value, in memory. Otherwise, it seems to me that their primary purpose would just be to cause general havoc. And, if cloud operators are on their game, they could catch bad actors by correlating high incidents of ECC errors with the malicious code.
From the abstract:
Observations:
It's quite clear that the focus of the PCIe-based "expansion card" setup was to attack the host.
The "Arria 10 GX with an integrated FPGA-CPU platform" is referring to this: https://www.nextplatform.com/2018/05/24/a-peek-inside-that-intel-xeon-fpga-hybrid-chip/The last sentence further emphasizes that they're concerned about the host (i.e. multi-tenant cloud server).#2 is further reinforced by the part where they explain:
If you need further evidence, search for the text "Intel FPGA Platforms", where they include a detailed description of the hardware they're using.
I'm aware that these FPGAs contain embedded ARM hard-cores, however ARM is only mentioned down in the references, whereas Xeon is mentioned throughout the paper.