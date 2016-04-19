World Of Warcraft's 'Legion' Expansion Arrives August 30

Last August, Blizzard Entertainment announced Legion, the latest expansion to World of Warcraft. One year after the announcement, fans will be able to play Legion when it comes out on August 30.

In addition to an increased level cap, which puts the maximum level at 110, players can also explore a new area called The Broken Isles. The developers also added a new class — the Demon Hunter — that can be played as a tank or melee fighter. It also has the ability to double jump and glide from higher places to get the drop on enemies.

In terms of combat, the expansion introduces 36 Artifact Weapons, which will have unique characteristics based on your gameplay style, and you can also further upgrade its power by completing quests to gain artifact power. In order to upgrade these special weapons, you’ll need to go to the new Class Hall. This area is a gathering place for you and other players who share the same character class. From this place, you can also take on class-specific missions to advance the game’s story.

For player versus player (PvP) combat, Blizzard is implementing a new “Honor” system. As you level up in PvP, you gain Honor points. Earn enough of these points, and you gain an Honor Level as well as some gold, artifact power and PvP-specific Honor Talents. If you make it to Honor Level 50, you can continue to fight with the Talents available or take the Prestige option to start the Honor Levels all over again, but for better rewards.

But perhaps the biggest PvP change is the overall impact of your gear. Unlike previous expansions, Legion will provide a more fair combat experience, nullifying the stats on your gear and disabling any of its special effects. In other words, players will have to rely more on their character’s skills than the armor they’re wearing to have an edge in battle.

There are four months between now and the launch of Legion, which should give you adequate time to catch up and reach the current level cap of 100. However, if you don’t want to put in the time before launch, you can receive an immediate level boost to 100 if you pre-order the expansion. The pre-order also guarantees early access to the Demon Hunter class.

The basic version of Legionwill cost you $49.99. There’s also the Deluxe Edition ($69.99), which includes in-game bonuses for some of Blizzard’s titles such as an Illidari Felstalker mount and pet for World of Warcraft and new portraits for Starcraft II. For the die-hard fans, there’s the Collector’s Edition, which features all of the contents of the Deluxe Edition as well as a hardcover art book, a two-disc Blu-ray/DVD set showcasing behind-the-scenes content, the game’s soundtrack on CD, and a Legion-themed mouse pad. It will cost you $89.99.

