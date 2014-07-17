Linksys Launches New Wi-Fi Network Range Extenders

On Thursday, Linksys introduced three new additions to its family of wireless networking products: the Linksys AC1200 MAX Wi-Fi Range Extender (RE6500), the Linksys N600 PRO Wi-Fi Range Extender (RE4000W) and the Linksys N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender (RE3000W). Their prices are quite reasonable, costing $99.99 for the RE6500, $79.99 for the RE3000W and $59.99 for the RE4000W.

"Consumers are depending on their Wi-Fi signal for their smartphones to avoid burning through valuable minutes on their data plan, or for streaming to TV or tablets in all areas of the home," said Mike Chen, vice president product management for Linksys. "A stable and strong Wi-Fi signal is critical for connecting the devices in your home today and the devices users are sure to bring into their home in the coming years."

Range extenders are great in that they can expand a local wireless network's coverage into places that a router just can't reach on its own. These devices are ideal for both the large home and office, preventing users from having to string Ethernet cable along the base of walls and above the ceiling. Typically, the device name implies what the range extender is capable of, such as the AC1200, which can get up to 867 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band.

The new Linksys AC1200 Max Wi-Fi Range Extender dishes out coverage of up to 10,000 square feet. This extender also comes packed with Cross-Band technology, which enables the Wi-Fi signal to simultaneously receive data on one band and transmit on another, theoretically creating a consistent, stronger signal throughout the home or office.

This range extender also includes four Gigabit ports for connecting wired devices like consoles, smart TVs and Blu-ray players. There is even an audio jack on the back, allowing users to plug in a stereo system or audio speakers to wirelessly stream music from a computer or smart device. The external antennas can be removed if needed, and easily adjusted to provide the best coverage.

Next up we have the N600 Pro Wi-Fi Range Extender. Like the previous model, this extender has dual band connectivity, but is not as fast, providing up to 300 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and up to 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. This extender's reach isn't quite as broad either, extending the wireless network out 7,500 feet. And unlike the previous model, this unit plugs straight into the electrical outlet and stays there, saving space on your desk or other furniture. Two Ethernet ports are provided for wired devices.

Finally, we have the Linksys N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender. This model isn't dual-band, thus it only provides up to 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. The device also has one Ethernet port and a smaller spread, extending the local network out 5,000 feet. However, like the previous model, this unit plugs directly into an electrical outlet; dedicated tabletop space is not required.

