Logitech G502 Cuts the Cord, Releases G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

Today, Logitech announced the first wireless version of the G502 Gaming Mouse series in the G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming mouse. Logitech says the G502 Lightspeed is re-engineered from the ground up and combines the familiar shape and features of the wired version with Logitech G’s Lightspeed and Powerplay wireless technologies.

The new mouse features the HERO 16K (High-Efficiency Rated Optical) sensor, 11 programmable buttons, an adjustable weight system, and Lightsync RGB technology. If that tickles your fancy, the G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is available this month at a wallet-clearing $149.99.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Logitech's Lightspeed wireless technology is one of the primary features. The company says it can provide a faster-than-wired gaming experience with a 1ms report rate through an optimized wireless connection. Another feature, which happens to be shared with the hard wired G502, is the HERO 16K sensor that's used for accurate, high-performance tracking. Logitech says it is up to 10x more efficient than its previous generations. The sensor is capable of a high 400 IPS precision, maximum acceleration of 40G, with sensitivity up to 16,000 DPI. Additional specifications are in the table below.

Logitech G502 LightSpeed Sensor HERO 16K Resolution 100 - 16000 DPI Speed 400 IPS/40G Acceleration None Ambidextrous No Switches N/A Polling Rate 1000Hz Lighting 1-Zone 16.8M RGB Buttons 11 Software Logitech G Hub Cable Braided (data/charging) Dimensions (HxWxD) 5.2 x 2.9 x 1.6 inches Weight 4.0Oz - Up to 16g additional weight Price $149.99 USD

Though loaded with new wireless features, the new mouse keeps the same shape as the wired G502. To do so, it uses a new thinner wall design (from 1.4mm to 1mm) supported by an endoskeleton for rigidity and support. This design change allowed for more internal room to shoehorn additional technology inside. Logitech says the change does not compromise durability or quality. The G502 Lightspeed keeps the 11 programmable buttons, dual-mode scroll wheel and the glowing Logitech G offset on the left side. The mouse’s weight, 7g lighter than the wired version, and balance can be adjusted by installing a combination of six small weights in the bottom.

Logitech says the G502 Lightspeed will run around 48 hours on battery. Once it needs a charge, it can be done through a cable or with the Powerplay Wireless Charging system. Simply attach the magnetic Powercore module to the gaming mouse for untethered gaming and continuous charging when the mouse is in play. There is no need to sacrifice the ability to use the mouse while charging, so you should never run out of power. The Powercore is not included and does not come cheap priced $99 and you lose the ability to use the weights. This means an all-in price of $248 - expensive for a mouse of any type.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Like the wired model, the G502 Lightspeed includes onboard memory that can store up to five profiles while RGB lighting (16.8M colors) that can be personalized with Lightsync RGB Technology. The lighting, commands, and macros are customizable using Logitech G Hub software.

If you love the wired G502, the G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse looks like a compelling choice if you want to cut the (mouse) cord. You won't have to wait long to get it: The G502 is available this month (May 2019) at the Logitech G website with a $149.99 price tag.