Bioware Shows Off 'Mass Effect Andromeda' Trailer At EA Play

By

A month before Bioware took the stage today at EA Play, it announced that Mass Effect Andromeda was delayed to next year. However, fans saw a sneak peek of what’s in store in the series’ next chapter at EA Play.

Unlike the past three games, Mass Effect Andromeda takes place outside the familiar Milky Way galaxy as you search for a new home for the human race. The short behind-the-scenes trailer showcased some of the worlds, monsters and races in the foreign galaxy. As an extra treat, there were a few scenes that showed an improved version of the Mako, the agile off-road vehicle from the original Mass Effect.

Even with a new trailer, Bioware stayed silent on additional details for the game. However, the studio did tease more information at some point this fall.

NameMass Effect: Andromeda
TypeRPG, Sci-Fi, Third-Person Shooter
DeveloperBioWare
PublisherEA
Release DateEarly 2017

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware, covering News. Follow him on Twitter.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • apertotes 12 June 2016 23:25
    RPG? Yeah, right
  • papaspud 12 June 2016 23:33
    I can't wait for this game, I absolutely love ME- all of them, and the trailer for BF1 looks really good, EA is trying to step their game up a little.
  • Jalapenoman 13 June 2016 11:47
    I just watched the video. WOW That looks amazing. I hope the in game footage is just as good. I cannot wait to get this game
  • 13 June 2016 12:35
    ME trilogy was is and it will be one of the best games i ever played. Looking forward this one. I love that EA is not trying to milk any story with Shepperd but going little bit back in past exploring ME worlds. :D
  • Caanis Lupus 13 June 2016 18:14
    EA, this alone causes me to pause on getting excited. I really hope Bioware can pull this off despite EA. Loved the first ME, was ok with the second ME, passed on the 3rd ME after seeing the Prothean as a DLC at launch, and that all the build up on making choices that would lead to different endings, coming down to the color of the explosions at the end...
  • pocketdrummer 13 June 2016 21:40
    "first Mass Effect game for today’s consoles"

    I really hope they don't bail on PC gamers and make this a console port like the first 2. The 3rd was a massive improvement in playability for PC, but that can easily be undone if they aren't building the game with it in mind.
  • blppt 13 June 2016 23:09
    "EA, this alone causes me to pause on getting excited"

    Agreed...I was really let down by the hype for DA:I, hopefully BW/EA get their act together for this game.
