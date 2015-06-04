MSI Previews 100-Series Motherboards Beside RGB-Lit X99A "Godlike Gaming"

While many of our readers continue to ask questions about Intel's sixth-generation platform, MSI was trying to steal the show by flaunting its RGB LED X99A Godlike Gaming motherboard at the front of the booth.
A phone app controls the "Godlike Gaming's" lighting, while aluminum frames add rigidity to PCIe x16 slots. We'll let you guess which of these two features make the board a better-functioning product, and which simply adds flair.
|Z170A-G45-Gaming
|B150M Pro-VD
|Z170A-G43
|B150M Pro-VDH
|Z170A PC Mate
|Form Factor
|ATX
|Micro ATX
|ATX
|Micro ATX
|ATX
|Expansion Slots
|3x x16, 4x x1
|1x x16, 2x x1
|2x x16*, 2x x1, 3x PCI
|2x x16*, 1x x1
|2x x16*, 2x x1, 3x PCI
|Memory Slots
|4x DDR4
|2x DDR3L
|4x DDR4
|2x DDR3
|4x DDR4
|Storage
|1x 32 Gb/s 6x 6 Gb/s (2 for SATA-E)
|6x 6 Gb/s (2 for SATA-E)
|6x 6 Gb/s (2 for SATA-E)
|6x 6 Gb/s (2 for SATA-E)
|1x 32 Gb/s 6x 6 Gb/s (2 for SATA-E)
|Rear USB
|4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0
|2x USB 3.1, 4x 3.0, 2x USB 2.0
|4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0
|6x USB 3.0
|Video
|DVI, VGA
|DVI, VGA, HDMI
|DVI, VGA
|DVI, VGA, DisplayPort
|Audio
|3 Analog
|5 Analog, 1 Optical
|3 Analog
|5 Analog, 1 Optical
|Network
|2x Gig-E, 1x 867 Mbit Wi-Fi
|1x Gig-E
|1x Gig-E
|1x Gig-E
|1x Gig-E
|*unspecified lane count
The design of its other boards helped us to confirm the extra four PCIe 3.0 lanes of the Skylake integrated PCIe controller. While the enthusiast-grade Z170A-G45 Gaming shows PCI-Express switches for setting SLI-enabling x8-x8 mode, MSI only confirmed CrossFire capability for lower-priced models. Unlike SLI, AMD CrossFire can run on x4 slots.
EDIT: I like X99A Gaming 9 AC(K) way way way way way way way way way way way way (and I just can keep saying that) better. It is aesthetically very profound than this gooey looking GODLIKE (GOD, why did MSI defamed the god himself!) motherboard, and is very, {VERY x (VERY) } cool. MSI could've included RGB lighting beneath a matte white plexi on the PCH, VRM Heatsink for a nice glow, or around the PCH heatsink, VRM heatsink and along the audio isolation sheild for a proper aesthetics. I think MSI's R&D failed themselves on this. BOOOOO!!!!! :kaola: