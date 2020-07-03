MSI Lists a "Refreshed" GeForce GTX 1650 AERO ITX 4G OCV1

The MSI GeForce GTX 1650 AERO ITX 4G OCV1 is an refreshed version of MSI’s GeForce GTX 1650 Aero 4G OC. This new card provides the same 4GB GDDR5 memory and 128ibit bus, but has a slightly slower clock speed of 1695 MHz. In fact the slower clock speed is the only difference between this and the older model.

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 AERO ITX 4G OCV1 Specifications GPU GeForce GTX 1650 CUDA number 896 Core boost clock 1,695MHz Memory speed 8Gbps Video memory GDDR5 4GB Memory bus width 128bit Output interfaces DisplayPort1.4×1, HDMI2.0bx1, DualLink DVI-Dx1 Bus interface PCI-Express3.0 (x16) External dimensions 170 mm x 110 mm, 38 mm Weight 375g

Measuring 170 mm x 110 mm x 38 mm and taking two slots of space, this small card is right at home in a compact rig. A single cooling fan provides that is more than sufficient to cool the GPU.

The MSI GeForce GTX 1650 AERO ITX 4G OCV1 supports up to three displays at a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320 via HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4, and Dual Link DVI.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Micro-Star INT'L CO., LTD) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Micro-Star INT'L CO., LTD)

Support for DirectX 12 means that this card can be used with Cyberpunk 2077 for a budget build adventure in Night City.

Power is provided via the PCI-Express slot, with no additional power connections required this board will run under 75W.

Right now there are no details on price, but more information can be found on the MSI website.