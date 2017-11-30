Prepare For 'Doom VFR' With Another Nvidia Driver

Another Game Ready driver is available today for Nvidia users. If you want to play the VR version of Doom, which launched today, you should download the software as soon as possible.

In addition to support for Doom VFR, Nvidia also decided to bring back the NV Tray feature with the new driver to allow you to quickly access your GPU settings. Escape from Tarkov and Claybook also received a “Fair” rating in regards to their 3D Vision profiles.

The software also brings some fixes. Those using the cross-adapter clone mode shouldn’t have any issues accessing the Nvidia control panel from the Adjust Video Color settings page anymore, and Wolfenstein players on laptops are now free from constant crashing problems. However, there are still a handful of open issues specific to the Windows 10 OS, so be sure to take a look below to see if your problems are detected with the latest release.

[SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763][GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303][Kepler GPUs][Star Wars Battlefront II]: The system hangs when launching the game in DirectX 12 API mode. [200362843][Heaven Benchmark]: With the benchmark running in windowed mode, a blue-screen crash occurs while loading video content. [200353866][GeForce GTX 1080][Notebook][G-Sync]: Flickering may occur on the internal G-Sync 120 Hz panel when G-Sync is enabled. [2017981]

You can download the new driver via Nvidia’s website or through the GeForce Experience app. You can also check out the full release notes for yourself here.