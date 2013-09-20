Nvidia Releases GeForce 327.23 WHQL Drivers

Nvidia has announced the release of its GeForce 327.23 driver, which is the recommended driver update for Windows 8.1 Preview. There's also a boost in performance for GeForce 400/500/600/700 Series GPUs compared to 320.49. Though results will vary depending on your graphics card and system, Nvidia offers the following as an example of measured gains:

GeForce GTX 770:

Up to 15% in Dirt: ShowdownUp to 6% in Tomb Raider

GeForce GTX 770 SLI:

Up to 19% in Dirt: ShowdownUp to 11% in F1 2012

SLI Technology

Added SLI profile for Spinter Cell: BlacklistAdded SLI profile for Batman: Arkham Origins

SHIELD

Enables GeForce to SHIELD streaming. Learn more here.

4K Displays

Adds support for additional tiled 4K displaysAdds support for 4K FCAT testingExtended support for tiled 4K features

Additional Details

Installs new PhysX System Software 9.13.0725.

Installs HD Audio v1.3.26.4

Includes support for applications built using CUDA 5.5 or earlier version of the CUDA Toolkit. More information at http://developer.nvidia.com/cuda-toolkit

Supports OpenGL 4.3 for GeForce 400-series and later GPUs.

Supports DisplayPort 1.2 for GeForce GTX 600 series GPUs.

Supports multiple languages and APIs for GPU computing: CUDA C, CUDA C++, CUDA Fortran, OpenCL, DirectCompute, and Microsoft C++ AMP.

Supports single GPU and NVIDIA SLI technology on DirectX 9, DirectX 10, DirectX 11, and OpenGL, including 3-way SLI, Quad SLI, and SLI support on SLI-certified Intel and AMD motherboards.

You can download the new GeForce 326.80 drivers on www.geforce.com.

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.