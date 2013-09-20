Trending

Nvidia Releases GeForce 327.23 WHQL Drivers

New drivers for Windows 8.1 Preview.

Nvidia has announced the release of its GeForce 327.23 driver, which is the recommended driver update for Windows 8.1 Preview. There's also a boost in performance for GeForce 400/500/600/700 Series GPUs compared to 320.49. Though results will vary depending on your graphics card and system, Nvidia offers the following as an example of measured gains:

  • GeForce GTX 770:
  • Up to 15% in Dirt: ShowdownUp to 6% in Tomb Raider
  • GeForce GTX 770 SLI:
  • Up to 19% in Dirt: ShowdownUp to 11% in F1 2012
  • SLI Technology
  • Added SLI profile for Spinter Cell: BlacklistAdded SLI profile for Batman: Arkham Origins

  • 4K Displays
  • Adds support for additional tiled 4K displaysAdds support for 4K FCAT testingExtended support for tiled 4K features

Additional Details

  • Installs new PhysX System Software 9.13.0725.
  • Installs HD Audio v1.3.26.4
  • Includes support for applications built using CUDA 5.5 or earlier version of the CUDA Toolkit. More information at http://developer.nvidia.com/cuda-toolkit
  • Supports OpenGL 4.3 for GeForce 400-series and later GPUs.
  • Supports DisplayPort 1.2 for GeForce GTX 600 series GPUs.
  • Supports multiple languages and APIs for GPU computing: CUDA C, CUDA C++, CUDA Fortran, OpenCL, DirectCompute, and Microsoft C++ AMP.
  • Supports single GPU and NVIDIA SLI technology on DirectX 9, DirectX 10, DirectX 11, and OpenGL, including 3-way SLI, Quad SLI, and SLI support on SLI-certified Intel and AMD motherboards.

You can download the new GeForce 326.80 drivers on www.geforce.com.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Trillzabeast 20 September 2013 20:05
    Still no shadow play?
  • yeungl 20 September 2013 20:48
    The problem is, this driver has bugs. My secondary will not work with this version. Previous one is ok.
  • sanilmahambre 20 September 2013 20:58
    will this resolve lara's hair issue
  • coolitic 20 September 2013 22:05
    "...new GeForce 326.80 drivers..."
    You mean 327.23
  • coolitic 20 September 2013 22:06
    As for shadow play I believe thats only for 600 and higher because they have the proper video encoding hardware.
  • renz496 21 September 2013 01:30
    11571967 said:
    The problem is, this driver has bugs. My secondary will not work with this version. Previous one is ok.

    my 660 SLI work just fine with this driver

    11572294 said:
    As for shadow play I believe thats only for 600 and higher because they have the proper video encoding hardware.

    at least it must be kepler based since they need NVENC that exist in kepler. some entry level 600 series still based on Fermi like GT630. also if i remember correctly GT640 also have Fermi and Kepler version.
  • mortsmi7 21 September 2013 02:23
    The driver install caused both my monitors to blackout (only the mouse was visible).
    One monitor is off the discrete, one off the iGPU. I had to make the iGPU monitor the main and the driver still froze on install.
  • renz496 21 September 2013 10:23
    11573372 said:
    The driver install caused both my monitors to blackout (only the mouse was visible).
    One monitor is off the discrete, one off the iGPU. I had to make the iGPU monitor the main and the driver still froze on install.

    why not connect both of your monitor to your discrete gpu?
  • tinmann 21 September 2013 10:26
    I tried to install this new driver last night and the installation failed.
  • Heironious 22 September 2013 07:43
    Played around 6 hours of BF 3. Drivers work good for me. Finally something to replace the modified 314.22 drivers I was using for my GTX 780.
