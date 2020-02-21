Nvidia GeForce Now Loses More Games as Bethesda Pulls Out

Bethesda Softworks is pulling the majority of its games from Nvidia's GeForce Now game streaming service. The company quietly announced the change in its forums, noting that one title, the RTX-enabled Wolfenstein Youngblood, will remain.



This continues a somewhat difficult launch for GeForce Now since its launched earlier this month. The service has also seen Activision Blizzard pull games in a high-profile move, while the removal of titles from Electronic Arts, Capcom, Rockstar Games and Square Enix occurred more quietly at launch.

As The Verge points out, Nvidia's Phil Eisler, vice president of GeForce Now, published a blog post yesterday, writing that publishers "maintain control over their content and decide whether the game you purchase includes streaming on GeForce NOW." He also suggested that some publishers may be returning games to the service, though didn't specify which studios or in what time frame.



"Game removals should be few and far between, with new games added to GeForce NOW each week," he added.

Earlier this week, Nvidia announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will stream on the service at launch, so there are more high-profile games coming.



Nvidia's model has people buy games on existing services like Steam and the Epic Games Store. In theory, that's friendly to gamers who may also want to play games on their own PCs. That's also different from Google Stadia, which requires you to buy the game through Google, so the game can only be played on the cloud service.

It appears that the games are being pulled as a result of licensing agreements, so users may see more changes as the service moves forward.



