Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB GPU Is Real After All

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is already one of the best graphics cards on the market right now. There have always been rumors that Nvidia was preparing a 20GB variant of the Ampere-based graphics card. A new firmware and YouTube video (via momomo_us) seemingly confirm the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB's existence.

The GeForce RTx 3080 Ti 20GB firmware, which an anonymous user recently uploaded to TechPowerUp corresponds to Gigabyte's Aorus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Xtreme (GV-N308TAORUS X-20GD). We first saw mention of the graphics card in a Gigabyte EEC listing back in December 2020. The device ID for the regular GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is 10DE 2208 and the 20GB version carries the 10DE 2205 identifier. Therefore, it's safe to assume that they're not the same graphics card.

Like the model name implies, the only difference between the two GeForce RTX 3080 Ti models is the amount of GDDR6X memory. The new variant features 20GB of GDDR6X memory, which represents a 67% increase over the vanilla GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The clock speed for the memory remains untouched. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB also employs 19 Gbps GDDR6X memory.

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti 20GB (Image credit: TechPowerUp)

A Russian cryptocurrency miner managed to get his hands on a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC 20G (GV-N308TGAMING OC-20GB) and put it through its paces with different cryptocurrencies. Apparently, HARDVAR, a retailer in Saint Petersburg, is already selling the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB. At the time of the video, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB was going for 225,000 RUB or $3,067.

Given the amount of memory on the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB, it's reasonable to believe that it's a SKU for cryptocurrency miners. The YouTuber was able to mine with the graphics card so it's unknown if Nvidia gave the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB the Lite Hash Rate (LHR) treatment.