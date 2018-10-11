Nvidia 20-Series Laptop GPUs Coming Early 2019 - Report

Nvidia's new lineup of GPUs for laptops could launch in 2019 with a possible announcement at CES in January, according to an anonymous source speaking to Wccftech.
The report suggests that the lineup will include the RTX 2070 Mobility, RTX 2070 Max-Q Mobility, RTX 2060 Ti Mobility, RTX 2060 Mobility, RTX 2050 Ti Mobility and RTX 2050 Mobility. The RTX 2080 Max-Q is likely to release a bit later, according to the report.
There are a few reasons to be skeptical, including the lack of a 2060 Max-Q and the inclusion of a 2060 Ti. There was no xx60 Ti in either the 900 or 1000 series. Neither are disqualifying, but they don't match existing trends. The other big grain of salt to take is the naming scheme; Wccftech didn't specifically name them as RTX cards, so it's possible we may see GTX labeling return. Either way, take these reports as serious rumors.
If the report is correct, only the RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 will have Max-Q models, which are meant to run more efficiently in terms of power usage, thermals and design.
In addition, it mentions that Nvidia has been working with laptop vendors to change the Z-heights to meet Nvidia's recommendations. It also speculates that for at least the 2080 Max-Q, Nvidia may not use the same die as the desktop chip, which didn't happen with the 10-series.
But if these chips do come out early in 2019, the CES trade show in Las Vegas would likely be the place for it to happen. We'll be on the ground there to let you know.
Reference price of GTX 1080 at release: $599
Reference price of GTX 2080 at release: $699
FPS of GTX 1080: 80
FPS of GTX 2080: 103
The takeaway price increase/performance increase of the GTX 2080 over the GTX 1080: the GTX 2080 offers a 16.7% increase in price for a 28.8% more FPS in the SAME GAME. Anyone who says that's a fail obviously has not run price increases of Nvidia products relative to game performance increases in the past. Allow me to quote an Anandtech preview article dating from June 16, 2008:
"The GeForce GTX 280 will retail for $650 with availability planned for June 17th."
^^For those not educated on how money works over time, that $650 in 2008 would be closer to $750 in today's buying power of US dollars. So what's the problem with the new GTX 2080 price structuring, people?
So, let's use these corrected prices and performance levels for the comparison...
GTX 1080 Ti at release: $699
Zotac RTX 2080 AMP: $830
FPS of GTX 1080 Ti: 99.3
FPS of RTX 2080 AMP: 102.9
So, that particular overclocked 2080 actually only offers a 3.6% increase in performance in that game over a 1080 Ti, at an 18.7% higher launch price. Even if we're comparing the less expensive FE card at $799, that's still a 14.3% higher price for just 3.4% more performance in that game. And again, keep in mind that the 1080 Ti was available at that price a year and a half ago, so if someone was interested in that level of performance, they could have already had it with the last generation of cards at a lower price point. Performance-wise, the 2080 currently brings nothing new to the table.
Now, there are the new features like RTX and DLSS, but as of now, they still aren't available. Perhaps they will eventually help justify the higher prices compared to previous-generation cards, but for the time being, their benefits are intangible. These are features that Nvidia absolutely should have had available in some form at launch.
Also, I'm not entirely sure what this had to do with the topic, since I don't think the article was even discussing the value of these cards. : P
1) Nice goal post moving! I'm comparing prices/performance of previous GTX x(x)80 series over the years and people whining about the new 2080 release price. So 280 vs. 480 vs. 580 vs. 680 vs. 980 vs. 1080 vs. 2080. I'm not sure why there could be any confusion there and why you even brought in the Ti. I think you need to circle back and look at the release price of the 980 Ti vs. the 1080 and the performance variance if you want to go down that road. Again, that was not my point. I'm talking series here. I'm not even going into lower power consumption as we've seen with every new generation of GPU.
2) I only reference officially released pricing when comparing GPU pricing because AIB partners, sellers, and market conditions affect the outcome. There can only be one price structure reference point when trying to be consistent.
3) It is most relevant here because we are talking about the new 20-series chipsets (as the article is about).
4) Since you did bring up the Ti (which was not a part of my argument), you are correct on that. It is largely a fail in !/$ value over the 1080 Ti.
So again, I'm not sure why you are confused on matters. My numbers on the 1080 vs. 2080 stand.
Maybe these cards will look a lot better next year, once the prices have had a chance to settle and there are actually examples of DLSS and raytracing out in the wild, but in that case, it might make more sense to wait until then to consider buying one.
Another problem with directly comparing one generation's "80" card to the next, is that this last generation was stretched out abnormally long. Going back through those previous generations you mentioned, each of those cards came out less than 16 months apart on average. How long was it between the launch of the 1080 and the 2080? 28 months. Normally, there would have been almost two generations of cards by now. So, how long was it between the release of the 1080 Ti and the 2080? Over 18 months. Even the time span between the 1080 Ti and the 2080 is longer than what it was between most of these 80 cards. Comparing the 1080 to the 2080 is more like comparing a card from two generations back. It only makes much sense to compare the 2080's performance against that of the 1080 Ti.
Why not focus on the Founder's Edition cards then? The 1080 Ti was $699, while the 2080 is $799. Anything that might help justify that $100 price-hike is tied up in features that are still nonfunctional.
The article is about rumored mobile chipsets based on the architecture, set to come out next year at unknown prices, with unknown capabilities, so no one was really complaining about their value here.
As for the 2080 Ti, it's pretty much taking the role of what would have normally been called a Titan, and the Titan cards have never really offered particularly good performance per dollar. They're more for people willing to pay whatever it takes for the fastest card they can get, who aren't concerned much with value. And just because it has "80 Ti" branding doesn't make it the 1080 Ti's successor, since again, Nvidia shifted their product names this generation. It's more reasonable to compare it against the similarly-priced Titan XP. The Titan V is in another price class altogether, which I suspect they'll use for the next "Titan" card as well.
Wonder how far into 2020 we will have to wait for 10nm class GPUs from Nvidia. Intel is 2020 as well. ARM is 2019. Apple is 2018.