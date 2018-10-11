Nvidia 20-Series Laptop GPUs Coming Early 2019 - Report

(Image credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com)

Nvidia's new lineup of GPUs for laptops could launch in 2019 with a possible announcement at CES in January, according to an anonymous source speaking to Wccftech.

The report suggests that the lineup will include the RTX 2070 Mobility, RTX 2070 Max-Q Mobility, RTX 2060 Ti Mobility, RTX 2060 Mobility, RTX 2050 Ti Mobility and RTX 2050 Mobility. The RTX 2080 Max-Q is likely to release a bit later, according to the report.

There are a few reasons to be skeptical, including the lack of a 2060 Max-Q and the inclusion of a 2060 Ti. There was no xx60 Ti in either the 900 or 1000 series. Neither are disqualifying, but they don't match existing trends. The other big grain of salt to take is the naming scheme; Wccftech didn't specifically name them as RTX cards, so it's possible we may see GTX labeling return. Either way, take these reports as serious rumors.

If the report is correct, only the RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 will have Max-Q models, which are meant to run more efficiently in terms of power usage, thermals and design.

In addition, it mentions that Nvidia has been working with laptop vendors to change the Z-heights to meet Nvidia's recommendations. It also speculates that for at least the 2080 Max-Q, Nvidia may not use the same die as the desktop chip, which didn't happen with the 10-series.

But if these chips do come out early in 2019, the CES trade show in Las Vegas would likely be the place for it to happen. We'll be on the ground there to let you know.