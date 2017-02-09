Nvidia Shield Tablet Update Brings Android Nougat, Other Features

Nvidia updated the Shield Tablet to Android 7.0 (Nougat) and introduced a slew of new functions as well as improvements to existing features.
Multitaskers will probably enjoy the ability to run two apps at once in both portrait and landscape mode. And, for those who prefer to run one app at a time, a new Quick Switch function will bring up the most recently used program by double-tapping the Overview button. Nvidia also updated the Doze battery-saving feature to make sure it works even when the Shield Tablet's being moved around.
The update also brings support for the company's new Shield controller, which was introduced alongside the second generation of Nvidia’s Android TV device at CES 2017. Die-hard fans might also be interested in a new loyalty program called “Shield Rewards,” but we don’t know too much about it, as details on the program were slim. You can take a look at the rest of the improved functions below.
Improved NotificationsMultiple notifications from the same app are now bundled for a streamlined experienceReply to messages directly from within the notificationTap and hold on a notification to quickly silence or block notifications from the appEmojiIncludes all-new Unicode 9 emojisUsability ImprovementsDisplay & Font size can now separately adjustable to improve readability or screenspaceQuick Settings can now be customized directly from the menu by tapping “Edit”The top Quick Setting tiles can now be accessed with a downward swipe from the lock screenSettings now includes a Navigation Menu & Suggestions to improve usabilityThe “Clear all” option in Overview have been relocated to the top rightSystem wide improvements includingNew Data Saver: when enabled, limits access to Cellular data for background appsNew JIT compiler: improves the speed of App & System updatesUpdate to Android Security Patch Level December 1, 2016
Even though the update is available now, some users won’t be able to download it to their Shield Tablet immediately. Nvidia said that the update “will be a staggered release over the course of a few days to ensure stability.” If you own the first generation of Nvidia Shield TV, the same upgrade to Android 7.0 was released nearly two weeks ago, which also includes the ability to play 4K high dynamic range (HDR) video content.
I've had the same problem.
Sadly no. The Nintendo Switch put the kibosh on a Shield Tablet K1 successor. Which quite frankly, pisses me off given the switch does almost nothing the Shield series does.
Apple Ipad pro is more powerful than any Android Tablet today , why bother getting Nvidia Tablet ?
I can understand getting the Nvidia Shield TV ... but the tablet ? means nothing ... Apple Tablets are faster and better.
Better Screen , Better CPU , Better GPU , and 4 SPEAKERS , and Very Good Camera ...
Apple wins when it comes to the Tablet Market.
Dont worry , the Modding community will release a Jailbreak for the Nintendo Switch in no time . will be open for any Apps , and maybe will install Android on it as well... give it 6 months. The Nintendo Modding community is HUGE.
Besides , Why are you pissed off ? for the first time in history you will play console grade True gaming on a tablet .. and a Nintendo fun over it ... you compare this with stupid Android games ?
if you still want a tablet like the shield pick an Apple Ipad pro , it is better than any android tablet in the market.
I like a device that is a portable powerhouse for android games (like Grand Theft Auto Series, the Borderlands games in android), and can allow me to play my PC games on the go as well. The K1 is powerful, But its A15 cpu cores are showing their age. I would like to see a revision of the Tablet with A73 and perhaps Maxwell or Pascal gpu cores. I Have 0 interest in nintendo's selection of games besides Pokemon which is what my 2DS is for. I will never touch a crapple product. They are way overpriced to me.