Nvidia Shield TV Pro Briefly Appears on Amazon Featuring Tegra X1+

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro appeared briefly on Amazon today before disappearing. That didn't stop the Android TV community from snagging a screenshot of the listing before it was taken down. According to the listing, the new Shield TV Pro comes with a myriad of upgrades—including the new Tegra X1+ chip which reportedly runs 25% faster than previous editions of the Shield.

Specs According to the Amazon Listing Spec Nvidia Shield TV Pro CPU Tegra X1+ RAM 3 GB Storage 16 GB USB 2 USB 3.0 Ports Ethernet Gigabit Ethernet Wi-Fi Dual-band AC Wi-Fi Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Remote Bluetooth / IR Video Dolby Vision Sound Dolby Atmos

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro comes with a newly designed remote which is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Don't worry if you can't find it—there's a locating function to help track it down.

The new Shield uses Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision with 4K HDR streaming. You can expect all of your typical streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Prime Video. The Shield also comes with Chromecast 4k built-in.

As with each edition of the Shield, you can play games from the Google Play Store with GeForce Now. The Shield TV Pro doesn't come with a controller, so you will need to buy one separately.

The Amazon listing reportedly showed a release date of October 28th, 2019. It's not clear if this date is accurate. We reached out to Nvidia for confirmation about the Amazon listing but have yet to receive a response. We will provide an update when and if we hear from the company.