NZXT Showcases Beauty And the S340 Elite Hyper Beast

Based on the S340 Elite mid-tower chassis, NZXT has teamed up once again with graphic artist Brock Hofer to bring you the S340 Elite Hyper Beast. This is a one-time production of 1,337 units (Get it? It's leetspeak for elite!), and each comes with a numbered, limited-edition metal badge. A company representative told us the fancy artwork on the front and side of this limited edition chassis is not a wrap or sticker. In fact, the artwork is actually printed onto the case using a method similar to silk screening.



Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder and CEO said:

We love CS:GO and share the same passion that the community has when it comes to showcasing their prized possessions with the coolest artwork. The S340 Elite Hyper Beast is an extension of this and truly allows the dedicated CS:GO fan to turn one of the game’s most popular weapons skins into a one-of-a-kind build.

The open-interior design features seven expansion slots, which is ideal for enthusiasts and gamers with multi-GPU set-ups. The case supports mini-ITX, MicroATX, and ATX motherboards. The enclosed PSU area and cable management bar not only improve airflow, they help hide components and wires to give your system an extremely clean look with minimal effort. There is also a new clamping system behind the motherboard tray for easy cable management. This of course is important considering this chassis has a full cover, 4mm thick tempered glass side panel.

The chassis features support for a wide range of water cooling options as well as CPU heatsinks up to 161mm. The S340 Elite Hyper Beast can accommodate graphics cards as long as 364mm, and power supplies up to 275mm. The case sports mounting locations for up to four fans in total: Two 120 / 140mm fans can be mounted in the front of the chassis, one 120 / 140mm fan in the top, and a single 120mm fan in the rear. Only the latter two fans are included from the factory. The intake fan mounting locations in the front of the chassis are covered by a large washable magnetic filter. The S340 Elite Hyper Beast has mounting locations for up to four 2.5" hard drives and three 3.5" spinning disks. Those of you still using optical drives are out of luck.

If you have a VR headset, you’ll like the fact that this chassis was designed with VR in mind. There is an HDMI port on the top of the case and a magnetic cable management puck that allows users to store VR cables, or split the puck apart for longer cable coverage. The other I/O ports on the front of the case include two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and headphone and microphone jacks.

The NZXT S340 Elite Hyper Beast has a suggested MSRP of $199.99 and will be available in late May.

