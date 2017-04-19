NZXT Showcases Beauty And the S340 Elite Hyper Beast

Based on the S340 Elite mid-tower chassis, NZXT has teamed up once again with graphic artist Brock Hofer to bring you the S340 Elite Hyper Beast. This is a one-time production of 1,337 units (Get it? It's leetspeak for elite!), and each comes with a numbered, limited-edition metal badge. A company representative told us the fancy artwork on the front and side of this limited edition chassis is not a wrap or sticker. In fact, the artwork is actually printed onto the case using a method similar to silk screening.
Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder and CEO said:
We love CS:GO and share the same passion that the community has when it comes to showcasing their prized possessions with the coolest artwork. The S340 Elite Hyper Beast is an extension of this and truly allows the dedicated CS:GO fan to turn one of the game’s most popular weapons skins into a one-of-a-kind build.
The open-interior design features seven expansion slots, which is ideal for enthusiasts and gamers with multi-GPU set-ups. The case supports mini-ITX, MicroATX, and ATX motherboards. The enclosed PSU area and cable management bar not only improve airflow, they help hide components and wires to give your system an extremely clean look with minimal effort. There is also a new clamping system behind the motherboard tray for easy cable management. This of course is important considering this chassis has a full cover, 4mm thick tempered glass side panel.
The chassis features support for a wide range of water cooling options as well as CPU heatsinks up to 161mm. The S340 Elite Hyper Beast can accommodate graphics cards as long as 364mm, and power supplies up to 275mm. The case sports mounting locations for up to four fans in total: Two 120 / 140mm fans can be mounted in the front of the chassis, one 120 / 140mm fan in the top, and a single 120mm fan in the rear. Only the latter two fans are included from the factory. The intake fan mounting locations in the front of the chassis are covered by a large washable magnetic filter. The S340 Elite Hyper Beast has mounting locations for up to four 2.5" hard drives and three 3.5" spinning disks. Those of you still using optical drives are out of luck.
If you have a VR headset, you’ll like the fact that this chassis was designed with VR in mind. There is an HDMI port on the top of the case and a magnetic cable management puck that allows users to store VR cables, or split the puck apart for longer cable coverage. The other I/O ports on the front of the case include two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and headphone and microphone jacks.
The NZXT S340 Elite Hyper Beast has a suggested MSRP of $199.99 and will be available in late May.
|NZXT S340 Elite Hyper Beast
|Dimensions
|203 x 474 x 432mm (WxDxH)
|Material(s)
|Tempered glass, Steel, ABS plastic
|Weight
|8.1kg
|Motherboard Support
|mini-ITX, mATX, ATX
|I/O Ports
|1x Audio/Mic, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, HDMI with VR Support
|Expansion Slots
|7
|Drive Bays
|Internal 3.5": 2+1 / 2.5": 3+1
|Radiator Support
|Front 2 x 140 or 2 x 120mm Rear 1 x 120mm
|Fan Support
|Front: 2x 140 / 120mm Top: 1x 140 / 120mm (1 x 120mm FN V2 Fan Included) Rear: 1x 120mm (1 x 120mm FN V2 Fan Included)
|Clearance
|GPU Clearance With Radiator: 334mm GPU Clearance Without Radiator: 364mm CPU Cooler: 161mm PSU: 275mm
|Cable Management
|Lowest Point - 17mm; Highest Point 168mm
|Warranty
|2 years
|Price
|$200
|Availability
|Late May 2017
The S340 EHB skin has a crab-eyed critter, devouring something? Maybe? Meh, NFC. The H440 HB's skin has a dragon-like serpentine thing going on.
Some other case manufacturers also occasionally find niche markets to exploit. Good for them. Sad so few are left even willing to consider sticking to a standard of excellence in build & quality materials, elegance & taste. There's still a niche for that, but left neglected by most.
http://www.lian-li.com/en/dt_portfolio/pc-y6/
I could actually see yacht-owning millionaire tech execs sporting this thing in their corner offices. IMO, looks a good bit more classy than their locomotive case:
http://www.lian-li.com/en/dt_portfolio/pc-ck101/
Both of these exude craftsmanship, really putting NZXT's offering to shame.
Now, if I were doing a build on an unlimited budget I'd be quite tempted to use one of these:
http://www.lian-li.com/en/dt_portfolio/pc-o5sw/
http://www.lian-li.com/en/dt_portfolio/pc-o7sw/
Japan !!!